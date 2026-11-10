Tottenham, Newcastle United, Leeds United in transfer tussle to sign Koni De Winter

Tottenham, Newcastle United, and Leeds United are all keen on signing AC Milan defensive mainstay Koni De Winter.

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Leeds United are among several Premier League clubs interested in signing AC Milan defender Koni De Winter, with the Belgian emerging as a potential target ahead of the January transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

The three English clubs have been monitoring the 24-year-old closely, with scouts watching him in recent weeks. De Winter is comfortable playing on the right side of a back three or in a conventional centre-back pairing. His composure in possession, aerial ability and physical attributes make him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their defence.

He has impressed under Ruben Amorim at San Siro, establishing himself as an important part of Milan’s defensive setup. They seem determined to keep hold of the Belgian international.

Premier League trio are after De Winter

All three clubs have identified defensive gaps. Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi remains keen to improve his defensive options despite bringing in Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Tosin Adarabioyo in the summer. Ben Davies is 33, and his contract runs out next summer, so De Winter could come in to replace him.

Meanwhile, Newcastle face similar pressure: Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are both 34 and could leave next summer for free, with their deals running out. As a result, the Magpies are in need of a long-term defensive solution.

Leeds have only four centre-back options despite summer additions and could benefit from De Winter’s profile. He will not only add more competition, but could end up being one of the leaders of their defence.

However, convincing Milan to part ways with the Belgian will not be straightforward. He joined the Italian giants from Genoa in 2025 and is contracted until 2030. He has started ten of Milan’s 11 Serie A matches this season, helping them keep three clean sheets as they sit fourth, just four points behind leaders Lazio.

De Winter is reportedly happy at Milan and is not actively looking to leave. The club also regard him as part of their long-term plans, meaning any interested side would need to present a substantial offer. With his contract security and Milan’s explicit backing, a transfer remains unlikely in the near future.