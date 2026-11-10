Liverpool have concerns about Bradley Barcola amid inconsistent form.

Liverpool are growing concerned by Bradley Barcola’s inconsistent start to life at Anfield, with the winger yet to produce the level of performances expected following his arrival during the summer transfer window.

The France international has shown flashes of his quality but has struggled to maintain the consistency required in the Premier League. His recent display against Crystal Palace has only increased questions over whether he can quickly adapt to the demands of Andoni Iraola’s side.

Barcola himself has acknowledged that he is still working towards his best level, but Liverpool will want that improvement to come sooner rather than later as per Football Insider.

Iraola faces an important tactical decision

Barcola’s versatility has been useful, with the forward also deployed as a striker during the campaign. However, constantly changing his position may be contributing to his difficulties in finding rhythm. Iraola could therefore play a major role in helping the 23-year-old rediscover his confidence. A more defined position and tactical adjustments could allow Barcola to exploit his pace and direct running more effectively.

Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness has questioned whether Barcola’s natural style is ideally suited to the intensity of English football. He believes the winger may find European competition more comfortable, where matches can offer greater space and a slightly slower tempo. That makes Liverpool’s Champions League campaign particularly important. European fixtures could provide Barcola with opportunities to regain confidence while allowing Iraola to experiment with the attacking structure around him.

Liverpool must be patient, but improvement is needed

Liverpool invested heavily in Barcola because of his potential, and the club will not abandon that belief after a difficult opening period. However, patience cannot become an excuse for continued inconsistency. The winger needs to become more influential in the final third, whether through goals, assists or simply creating greater danger for opposing defences.

Liverpool’s attacking options mean Barcola cannot expect unlimited opportunities if his performances continue to fluctuate. Competition for places should ultimately push him towards a higher level. The coming weeks could therefore prove crucial. A strong run of performances in both domestic and European competition would quickly change the narrative around his arrival.

Liverpool should resist making a judgement on Barcola too quickly, but the concerns are legitimate. A major transfer comes with expectations, and flashes of quality are not enough when a player is expected to contribute immediately. The biggest priority should be confidence. Barcola looks like a player who needs a sustained run in one position rather than constant tactical changes and Iraola should give him a clear role and allow him to develop an understanding with the forwards around him.

The Champions League could be especially valuable because the wider spaces and different tactical approaches may suit his attacking instincts. If he can rediscover his explosiveness there, that confidence could transfer into Premier League performances. Liverpool still have every reason to believe in Barcola’s ability. But with a significant investment already made, the time for potential alone is quickly disappearing. The winger must start turning his ability into consistent production.