Chelsea exploring loan exit for Kendry Paez amid Celtic links.

Chelsea are exploring loan options for Kendry Paez ahead of the January transfer window, with Celtic and Blackburn Rovers among the clubs interested in the Ecuadorian youngster.

The 19-year-old returned to Cobham in August after Chelsea ended his loan spell with River Plate, but he remains outside Xabi Alonso’s first-team plans. Having joined the Blues from Independiente del Valle for around £17million in 2025, Paez is yet to make a senior appearance for the club. According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea believe a temporary move is now the best way to accelerate his development.

Celtic among clubs monitoring the situation

Paez’s recent loan experiences have failed to provide the consistent football Chelsea wanted. His six-month spell with Strasbourg was cut short before he was recalled and subsequently sent to River Plate. That move also failed to work as planned, with limited opportunities ultimately resulting in Chelsea terminating the agreement after seven months.

Paez has since been training and playing for Chelsea’s Under-21 side. Despite his difficult spell away from Stamford Bridge, sources insist the club remain convinced of his ability and believe he can still develop into an elite-level player.

Celtic have emerged as one of the most attractive options. The Scottish club were alerted to his availability towards the end of the summer window and remain interested, with the possibility of European football adding to the appeal. Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City are also monitoring the situation, while Chelsea have contacted several additional Championship clubs as they search for the right destination.

Chelsea want regular football guaranteed

Interest has also come from abroad. Belgian side KV Mechelen explored a potential deal during the summer, viewing Paez as a possible No. 10 or right-sided attacking option. Trabzonspor have likewise monitored his situation, although their interest is understood to be less advanced than that of some other clubs.

Chelsea’s priority is not simply finding a club willing to take Paez on loan. They want assurances that he will receive regular first-team football and play an important role. That requirement could give Celtic an advantage if they can offer European competition and a clear pathway to consistent minutes. For Paez, the next loan represents an important opportunity to rebuild his confidence after two difficult spells away from Chelsea.

Chelsea need to be careful with Paez. The Ecuadorian has already experienced two loan spells where playing time was insufficient, so another move that leaves him sitting on the bench would solve very little.

Celtic could offer an interesting environment because European football would expose him to a higher level while regular domestic matches could provide the consistency he needs. Blackburn and Birmingham, meanwhile, could potentially offer a more direct route to starting opportunities.

The most important factor should therefore be minutes rather than the prestige of the destination. Paez does not need another glamorous move; he needs a stable environment, a manager who trusts him and a defined role. Chelsea invested heavily in his potential and clearly still believe in him. The January loan should be treated as a development decision rather than an attempt to simply move a struggling player off the books.