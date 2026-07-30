KV Mechelen, Trabzonspor eyeing loan move for Kendry Paez

KV Mechelen and Trabzonspor are both keen on acquiring the services of Chelsea attacking sensation Kendry Paez on loan.

Belgian side KV Mechelen and Turkish outfit Trabzonspor are competing to secure the services of Kendry Paez on loan for the 2026/27 season, per TEAMtalk, after Chelsea recalled the 19-year-old from River Plate early.

The Blues remain committed to Paez’s long-term development but believe another season of regular first-team football is essential before integrating him into Chelsea’s senior squad.

With his progress stalling following managerial changes at River Plate, Chelsea have opted to bring him back to England and explore the best destination for the attacking midfielder. The plan is for Paez to report to Cobham in early August before a temporary move is finalised.

Paez’s move to Chelsea was one of the most talked-about youth transfers in South American football. The Ecuador international agreed a pre-contract with the Premier League club while still at Independiente del Valle before officially completing the transfer in the summer of 2025. By then, he had already established himself as one of Ecuador’s brightest talents.

Paez’s struggles since moving to Europe

However, his adaptation to European football has not gone according to plan. His first loan spell with sister club Strasbourg yielded one goal in 21 appearances, accumulating only 718 minutes of first-team action.

The London club hoped a switch to River Plate in January 2026 would provide a fresh start, but the change of scenery failed to produce the desired breakthrough. The teenager struggled to secure regular starts in Argentina.

Across 14 appearances, Paez scored once and added one assist, but he played only 461 minutes as managerial changes at River Plate restricted his chances of becoming a regular starter.

Paez to leave on loan again

The plan is for Paez to report to Cobham in early August before finalising a loan move; Mechelen view him as a creative attacking option capable of operating either as a traditional number ten or on the right flank, while Trabzonspor manager Fatih Tekke has reportedly identified him as a fit for his midfield.

Mechelen’s attacking setup and need for creative width may suit Paez’s profile after limited opportunities at River Plate; Trabzonspor offers immediate first-choice minutes in a European league.