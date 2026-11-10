Aston Villa, Chelsea in transfer tussle to sign Kyllian Antonio

Aston Villa and Chelsea are interested in signing 18-year-old French defensive sensation Kyllian Antonio from RC Lens.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, Kyllian Antonio is also the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League holders have been pursuing the teenager for a long time, with Les Parisiens failing to secure his services before he moved to RC Lens in July 2023, alongside Stade Rennais and Saint-Etienne.

Per Fussball News, Antonio’s prospective suitors will hope to begin negotiations with RC Lens with bids worth around €20 million. However, the Ligue 1 outfit will demand around €30 million to part ways with the Frenchman.

Who is Kyllian Antonio?

Kyllian Antonio is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Champigny-sur-Marne, the 18-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in France, passing through the academies at Champigny FC 94 and US Torcy before joining RC Lens three years ago. Since then, the teenager has rapidly risen through the ranks at the Ligue 1 club.

The French defender made his senior bow for RC Lens last season, making seven appearances while providing one assist. However, Antonio is now a regular for the senior side, having accumulated nearly 1,000 minutes of game time in 12 outings. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Kyllian Antonio makes sense, as Tyrone Mings and Victor Lindelof are on the wrong side of 30. While the West Midlands club signed Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the summer, they need to reinforce their backline, with several candidates, including Ruud Nijstad, emerging as targets. Antonio’s age profile suits Aston Villa’s defensive rebuild, offering apprenticeship under Lindelof and Mings before first-team football.

As for Chelsea, the central defensive unit, under Xabi Alonso, is well-populated. Additionally, Honest Ahanor will arrive at Stamford Bridge next summer. However, Wesley Fofana has been inconsistent since recovering from his persistent fitness issues, leading Chelsea to pursue a more consistent centre-back. Maxence Lacroix, a compatriot already at Chelsea, could ease Antonio’s transition.

Meanwhile, RC Lens’s asking price of €30 million is not prohibitive for a player who is touted for a bright future due to his mobility and recovery pace. However, with PSG also involved in the battle for the French defender’s signature, the Ligue 1 outfit can extract maximum value from his exit whenever it materialises.