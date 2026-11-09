Giorgi Mamardashvili well-placed to take over from Alisson Becker next summer.

Liverpool are already planning for life after Alisson Becker.

According to Football Insider, Giorgi Mamardashvili is emerging as a leading candidate to take over between the posts next summer.

The 26-year-old joined Liverpool from Valencia in 2025 but has remained behind Alisson in the pecking order. However, the Brazil international’s contract expires at the end of the season, while a series of error-prone performances have increased doubts over whether his long-term future remains at Anfield.

Mamardashvili ready for his opportunity

Mamardashvili has been patient since arriving on Merseyside but has always viewed himself as a future first-choice goalkeeper. He has made just two appearances this season, both in the EFL Cup, although he has regularly stepped in whenever Alisson has been unavailable over the past year.

Those opportunities have strengthened the belief that the Georgia international could handle a greater role under Andoni Iraola. Liverpool are nevertheless expected to assess the goalkeeper market before making a final decision. The club’s recruitment team does not want to take any unnecessary risks following Alisson’s departure, particularly given the Brazilian’s importance to the side over several seasons.

Liverpool have alternatives if Mamardashvili is not chosen

Liverpool have already identified another potential solution in Bart Verbruggen. The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign and has recorded 11 clean sheets in 14 appearances across all competitions. His form has attracted attention from several major European clubs, meaning Liverpool could face considerable competition if they decide to pursue him.

At the same time, Mamardashvili has one major advantage. Liverpool already know his qualities and have invested heavily in bringing him to the club. Young Belgian goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans is expected to join the squad next season, but he is not yet considered ready to challenge for the number-one position. That leaves Mamardashvili with a genuine opportunity to establish himself if Alisson moves on.

Liverpool should resist the temptation to replace Alisson simply for the sake of making a major signing. Mamardashvili was brought to Anfield precisely because the club believed he could eventually become a top-level goalkeeper, and his situation now deserves a serious assessment.

The Georgian has the physical presence, experience, and pedigree to take on the responsibility, but replacing Alisson is an enormous challenge. Liverpool must judge him on more than a handful of cup appearances before committing fully.

Verbruggen is an attractive alternative, particularly given his current form, but signing another goalkeeper would represent a substantial financial investment when Liverpool already have a highly rated international goalkeeper waiting for his opportunity.

If Mamardashvili performs convincingly whenever called upon over the remainder of the campaign, promoting him could be the most logical solution. The decision should ultimately be based on whether he can turn potential into consistency at the highest level.