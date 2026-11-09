Everton lead three-way battle to sign Abdoulaye Doumbia

Everton are leading Sunderland and Coventry City in the race to sign BK Hacken midfielder Abdoulaye Doumbia, with growing interest in the 19-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

Football Insider claim that the Ivory Coast-born midfielder has attracted attention from several clubs after an impressive campaign in Sweden. Doumbia has made 27 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing two goals and three assists from a predominantly deep midfield role.

His performances have strengthened the belief that the teenager is ready to take the next step in his career, with the Premier League increasingly viewed as a potential destination. Everton’s interest is particularly notable given their continued efforts to add depth and long-term potential to their midfield.

David Moyes pushed for reinforcements during the summer, with Hayden Hackney and Christian Norgaard arriving. However, the Toffees remain interested in adding another young player to the department, as Carlos Alcaraz faces an uncertain future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Sunderland and Coventry face competition from Celtic

Everton are not alone in their pursuit. Sunderland and Coventry City are also monitoring Doumbia closely, with both clubs potentially capable of offering him an immediate route into English football. Doumbia’s versatility is another reason for the interest and although he has primarily operated in a deeper position for Hacken, he can contribute in different midfield roles, giving prospective suitors greater tactical flexibility.

Celtic are also understood to be watching the youngster as Martin O’Neill is looking to strengthen his midfield after failing to complete some of his preferred targets during the summer, and Doumbia has emerged as one of the players under consideration.

For Doumbia, a move to England would represent a major step after impressing since joining Hacken last January. His age means whichever club signs him would likely view the transfer as a long-term investment rather than an immediate solution. Everton appear to have the strongest position among the Premier League contenders, but the race could intensify quickly if the Toffees decide to make their interest concrete in January.

A long term prospect

Everton’s interest in Doumbia is particularly sensible because it combines immediate squad development with long-term planning. The 19-year-old is unlikely to arrive with the expectation of becoming an automatic starter, allowing the club to develop him gradually while protecting him from the pressure that can accompany a major Premier League move.

His ability to operate from a deeper midfield position also fits an area Everton have continued to strengthen. Hackney and Norgaard provide experience and competition, but Doumbia could offer a younger option with considerable room for development.

The biggest question is whether Everton can convince him that the Hill Dickinson Stadium represents the best next step. Sunderland and Coventry could potentially offer more immediate first-team opportunities, while Celtic provide European exposure.

If Everton genuinely believe Doumbia can develop into a Premier League-level midfielder, they should move before the competition becomes too strong. His current profile suggests this is precisely the kind of relatively early-stage recruitment opportunity that could pay dividends later.