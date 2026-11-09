Crystal Palace in transfer tussle to sign Giorgi Kvernadze

Frosinone star Giorgi Kvernadze is a target for Crystal Palace ahead of January, as the Londoners are expected to strengthen their attacking setup.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Crystal Palace could explore a move for Giorgi Kvernadze in January, with the club seeking attacking reinforcements in the winter transfer window. There could be a key departure coming up, while the front line has lacked the ruthlessness to help the team in any way, which has led to the South Londoners entering the next window looking for alternatives.

Crystal Palace are in big trouble following their below-par start to the new season, sitting bottom of the Premier League table heading into the international break. Those performances have left manager Pierre Sage on the brink of getting sacked, while the club will make succession plans and devise a transfer strategy depending on who arrives in his place.

This could lead to a key departure, while the frontline has lacked the clinical edge needed this season, driving Palace to explore alternatives in January, with Jean-Philippe Mateta’s future in question. If Mateta departs, the Eagles will need a prolific goalscorer, hence the links with strikers, including Thierno Barry of Everton, though a deal for the Toffees star is near impossible in January.

Minnesota United’s Kelvin Yeboah is another name on their list, while they are also reportedly interested in Sporting CP’s Luis Suarez. Those two players are also capable of playing out wide, with the club seemingly open to the prospect of adding a new winger too.

Giorgi Kvernadze’s credentials

This takes them towards Serie A and targets a Georgian winger playing for Frosinone, who are currently sixth in the Italian top flight. The name here is that of Giorgi Kvernadze, who has had a tremendous start to the new season with 11 goal contributions in 12 outings across all competitions for the Italian side.

Kvernadze’s Serie A pedigree and recent form position him as a realistic target for Crystal Palace, though their current league position may limit appeal to top-tier prospects. A Premier League move would normally be appealing; Palace’s league position in January, however, may deter top targets.

The idea of signing the 23-year-old winger from Frosinone might make sense, as they could also achieve a reasonable deal given his current contract expires in 2028. Kvernadze’s proven form makes him a logical target for Palace, though Frosinone’s asking price and his willingness to move will determine the deal’s viability.