Crystal Palace in transfer tussle to sign Luis Suarez

Crystal Palace have joined Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, and Bournemouth in the race to sign Sporting CP striker Luis Javier Suarez, with the Colombian emerging as one of the names to watch ahead of the January transfer window.

Suarez has enjoyed a remarkable start to the 2026/27 campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing one assist in 14 official appearances. His European form has been particularly impressive, with four goals in his opening four Champions League group-stage matches.

That production has pushed his estimated asking price towards €30 million, despite Sporting holding the striker under contract until June 2030. According to Fichajes, Palace are among the Premier League clubs monitoring the 28-year-old and could offer him an opportunity to become a central figure in their attack. Bournemouth are also tracking the situation, ensuring that the Colombian has no shortage of potential destinations if Sporting decide to negotiate.

European competition intensifies Palace pursuit

Atletico Madrid are viewed as serious contenders for Suarez’s signature as they prepare for Alexander Sorloth’s expected departure in January. Villarreal are another potential destination, particularly if they lose Georges Mikautadze during the winter window.

Suarez’s representatives are expected to maintain contact with interested clubs during the first half of December. Sporting, however, are not believed to be interested in a loan arrangement and will instead demand a permanent transfer based around their €30 million valuation.

For Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, the opportunity to offer Suarez a prominent attacking role could prove important as he seeks to establish himself as Colombia’s undisputed first-choice centre-forward. Suarez’s numbers make this an intriguing opportunity for Palace, particularly because the Colombian is producing at a level that demands attention rather than relying solely on potential.

The four Champions League goals are arguably the most significant part of his profile. Scoring consistently at European level suggests that his finishing ability can translate beyond the domestic environment, although the Premier League would still represent a considerably different physical and tactical challenge.

For Crystal Palace, the attraction would be his ability to provide a genuine focal point. A striker contributing to 13 goals in 14 matches would immediately add another dimension to their attack, but the €30 million price tag means the club would need confidence that his current form is sustainable.

Atletico arguably offer the clearest sporting pathway, while Villarreal’s interest could depend on Mikautadze’s departure. Palace, meanwhile, can sell the prospect of a leading role in England, particularly amid uncertainties surrounding Jean-Philippe Mateta. That could ultimately be decisive.

If the Eagles genuinely believe Suarez can reproduce even a significant portion of his Sporting output in the Premier League, €30 million may represent a worthwhile investment. But with three other serious contenders circling, they cannot afford to wait until the market becomes crowded.