Manchester United regularly scouting Mahamadou Nagida as January move planned

Manchester United have intensified their search for defensive reinforcements and have added Rennes youngster Mahamadou Nagida to their shortlist ahead of the January transfer window.

A report by TEAMtalk claims that United have been impressed by the 21-year-old after an extensive scouting period, with sporting director Jason Wilcox and recruitment chief Christopher Vivell continuing to assess options across Europe.

The need for a new left-back has been evident for some time. Diogo Dalot has recently been required to fill the position, while United were unable to complete deals for Nathaniel Brown or Lewis Hall during the summer.

Nagida has now emerged as another serious candidate and Manchester United have watched him extensively over the past six weeks, including during Rennes’ Europa League fixtures against Juventus and Olympiacos, with the resulting reports understood to have been highly positive.

Nagida’s profile fits United’s recruitment strategy

The Cameroon international has developed into one of Ligue 1’s more promising young full-backs since joining Rennes in 2023. His development began at the Ecole de Football Brasseries du Cameroun before he moved to France, where his athletic qualities have increasingly attracted attention.

Nagida offers the modern full-back profile Manchester United are searching for. He possesses the pace and energy to contribute in the attacking phase while maintaining the defensive work rate required to recover quickly and support the back line.

United’s interest is also part of a broader restructuring of the position. Sources indicate the club could sign a left-back in January before returning to the market again during the summer, particularly with uncertainty surrounding Luke Shaw’s longer-term future. That strategy means Nagida does not necessarily have to be the club’s only target.

Alejandro Balde remains under consideration, with the Barcelona defender potentially available on loan, while United continue to evaluate several other options. For now, Nagida’s strong scouting reports have moved him firmly into contention but whether United decide to make a formal approach in January will depend on their wider recruitment plans and the availability of their preferred targets.

An attainable target

Nagida looks like a logical target for United because his profile addresses more than the immediate weakness at left-back. His athleticism and attacking intent would give the team greater width, while his defensive intensity suits the demands of modern Premier League football.

The most encouraging aspect is United’s scouting process. Rather than rushing into another expensive signing, the club have watched Nagida repeatedly and across European competition. That should provide a better assessment of whether his Ligue 1 performances can translate to a much more demanding environment. However, United should avoid signing two left-backs simply for the sake of depth.

If Nagida is viewed as a long-term starter, bringing him in January could be worthwhile. If he is merely another rotation option, a temporary solution such as Balde may make more sense. The key will be identifying the right player rather than simply filling the position. Nagida’s emergence suggests United are at least approaching that decision with a broader and more considered recruitment strategy.