Atletico Madrid eyeing January move for Jack Grealish

Atletico Madrid are interested in acquiring the services of Manchester City outcast Jack Grealish, who is currently on loan at Everton.

Atletico Madrid seem interested in Manchester City outcast Jack Grealish ahead of the winter transfer window, with the winger open to a La Liga move as he seeks to revive his career after a difficult spell at Everton, according to Fichajes.

The 31-year-old has not featured in the Toffees’ last three league matches and has made eight appearances this season, accumulating 429 minutes without scoring or providing an assist.

Grealish was previously an important part of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side but gradually fell down the pecking order. He spent last season on loan at Everton and impressed during the first half of the campaign before a foot injury ruled him out of the second half.

His performances had convinced David Moyes to push for his return, but the move has not worked out as expected. The winger has struggled for involvement, with off-field issues and disciplinary action also affecting his situation at the Merseyside club.

Moyes has not completely closed the door on Grealish returning to the squad, though the player’s immediate priority remains clarifying his situation during the international break.

Atletico Madrid remain interested in Grealish

Atletico Madrid have previously been linked with the England international. Reports in August 2026 suggested Diego Simeone’s side could offer him an opportunity when his future at Manchester City was uncertain.

Although that interest did not lead to a transfer, the Spanish club remain a possible destination ahead of January. Grealish could offer Atletico an experienced option on the left flank, and he will certainly add more creativity, particularly when facing compact defensive setups.

However, the club’s decision will depend on their requirements and financial resources. Atletico signed Kang-in Lee and Jonathan David during the previous transfer window, meaning another attacking addition is not necessarily guaranteed.

His salary represents the biggest obstacle to a potential move. Grealish joined Manchester City in 2021 for around €117.5 million and continues to command significant wages.

A loan arrangement involving a salary-sharing agreement is therefore considered more realistic than a permanent transfer. With his future at Everton uncertain, La Liga could offer Grealish an opportunity to get his career back on track, though any January deal will depend on whether the financial conditions can be agreed.