Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester United vying for Luis Suarez

Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United are keen on signing 28-year-old Colombian international Luis Suarez from Sporting CP.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Luis Suarez. However, a January deal may be complicated, as the Sporting CP striker has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract with the Primeira Liga giants, meaning a deal requires triggering it or negotiating with the club for a move.

How has Luis Suarez performed for Sporting CP?

Luis Suarez has established himself as one of the world’s most prolific strikers since joining Sporting CP from UD Almeria in July 2025. The 28-year-old went under the radar in his formative years and most of his professional career. However, moving to Portugal has transformed his fortunes.

The Colombian international scored 38 goals and provided nine assists in 53 appearances across all competitions last season. However, Suarez failed to carry that form into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though he has rediscovered his best touch this term. The player has 13 goals and one assist in 15 outings so far this term, thus returning to his best levels. His exploits have provoked interest from several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Arsenal will pursue a striker next year, as Viktor Gyokeres has struggled to make his mark in the ongoing campaign. The Swede has yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League and managed only 614 minutes of game time while scoring twice thus far. Widespread reports have suggested that Gyokeres may leave Arsenal soon, and they must return to the market to replace him.

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez has been on Manchester United’s radar since his days with Almeria. The continued interest makes sense, as Joshua Zirkzee is not a prominent part of Michael Carrick’s plans. With the Dutchman likely to depart from Old Trafford in January, the Red Devils need to sign a replacement who can compete with Benjamin Sesko, particularly with the Slovenian striker struggling with persistent fitness issues this season.

As for Barcelona, the Blaugrana chose not to pursue a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski in the summer transfer window, with Gabriel Jesus only a backup option. While Raphinha has been exceptional as a centre-forward, signing a dedicated striker would provide tactical flexibility against defensive opponents.

A five-way battle for Suarez’s signature gives Sporting CP the flexibility to extract maximum value from his departure if a bidding war ensues. So, a January deal is only likely to materialise for a big-money fee.