Brentford unwilling to sell El Hadji Malick Diouf amid Chelsea, Liverpool links.

Brentford have no intention of entertaining offers for El Hadji Malick Diouf in the near future, despite TEAMtalk linking the Senegal international with Chelsea and Liverpool.

The 21-year-old left-back remains an important part of Keith Andrews’ long-term plans, with Brentford viewing him as a player to develop rather than an asset to sell. The Bees only signed Diouf from West Ham United in August in a deal worth up to £40million, making him their record signing.

Diouf subsequently signed a five-year contract running until 2031, with Brentford holding an option for another year. That gives the club considerable leverage and means they have little reason to consider approaches for the defender. As things stand, a January sale is not even being discussed internally, regardless of the level of interest from elsewhere.

Limited minutes not a sign of an uncertain future

Diouf has made only five Premier League appearances so far, starting once and featuring four times from the bench. Keane Lewis-Potter has established himself as the preferred option at left-back, prompting speculation that Diouf could become frustrated. Brentford, however, insist his limited involvement is consistent with their original plan. At 21, the Senegalese is viewed as a developing player who does not need to be rushed into a starting role immediately.

His previous Premier League experience with West Ham remains valuable. Diouf contributed five assists last season and also impressed for Senegal at the World Cup, performances that helped attract interest from several leading clubs. Chelsea and Liverpool have both been linked with the defender and are understood to have monitored his situation since the summer. However, sources have pushed back against suggestions that either club is preparing a January move.

Brentford instead expect Diouf to remain at the Gtech Community Stadium and gradually increase his involvement. With more than four years remaining on his contract, the Bees are under no financial pressure to sell and believe he could become a key figure as they target European qualification.

A player whose stock is on the rise

Brentford’s stance is entirely understandable and spending up to £40million on a 21-year-old and then selling him only months later would make little sporting sense, particularly when the club deliberately planned for his development rather than immediate dominance.

The important point is that limited minutes should not automatically be interpreted as dissatisfaction. Lewis-Potter’s form gives Andrews the luxury of introducing Diouf gradually, allowing him to adapt without carrying the pressure of being the club’s record signing every weekend.

Chelsea and Liverpool may admire his qualities, but neither has an obvious reason to expect Brentford to negotiate in January. A huge offer might eventually change the conversation, but even then the Bees would need to decide whether the immediate financial reward outweighs the potential value of keeping Diouf for several seasons. Brentford bought Diouf as a long-term investment, not a short-term trading opportunity and Chelsea and Liverpool may have to wait.