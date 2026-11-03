Chelsea, Liverpool establish contact with El Hadji Malick Diouf

Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing 21-year-old Senegalese international El Hadji Malick Diouf from Brentford.

According to a report by Senegalese outlet D Sports, Chelsea and Liverpool have established contact with El Hadji Malick Diouf. The two Premier League giants are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a left-back next year, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Brentford defender.

Per D Sports, Diouf may not be a Brentford player beyond the 2026/27 season, suggesting that next summer “be a busy time for his transfer saga” amid Chelsea and Liverpool’s emerging links with the young full-back.

El Hadji Malick Diouf and his Premier League career so far

El Hadji Malick Diouf has had to bide his time since joining Brentford from West Ham United in a deal worth £35 million this past summer. The 21-year-old arrived at the Gtech Community Stadium with lofty expectations after an impressive debut season with West Ham, having been a rare bright spot in a tumultuous campaign for the East London club.

Diouf accumulated nearly 3,000 minutes of game time in 34 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with five assists last season. However, with Keane Lewis-Potter being the first-choice left-back for Brentford, the Senegalese international has managed only 154 minutes of game time in five Premier League outings. Nevertheless, his popularity in the market remains high.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Chelsea considered signing El Hadji Malick Diouf in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is surprising, as Xabi Alonso already has two left-backs in his squad after the arrival of Pep Chavarria. Additionally, Marco Palestra can play as a left wing-back, meaning Chelsea should focus on adding more quality to other positions, including centre-back and central midfield.

As for Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas is not a reliable alternative to Milos Kerkez, with the Reds not trusting him enough to keep him in the squad last season. With Kerkez being inconsistent since arriving from Bournemouth last year, Liverpool need to sign a left-back, with the attack-minded Diouf an appealing target.

The report makes no mention on Brentford’s stance on Diouf’s future. Having invested a considerable sum to sign the Senegalese international this past summer, it will be surprising to see them being open to a departure next year, though the opportunity to join a big club like Chelsea and Liverpool can be appealing.