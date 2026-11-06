Manchester United, PSG in transfer tussle to sign Prince Amoako Junior

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing 19-year-old Ghanaian winger Prince Amoako Junior from Nordsjaelland.

According to a report by Danish outlet Campo, a “number of clubs are still following” Prince Amoako Junior. Nordsjaelland had no interest in cashing in on the teenage attacking sensation in the summer transfer window, but a sale is inevitable, with the update suggesting it will bring an opportunity to “bring in many millions”.

The report cites that Amoako Junior will be among four possible candidates to bring in big sums to the club’s coffers next summer, with Noah Markmann, Juho Lähteenmäki and Justin Janssen also emerging as targets for several clubs across Europe.

Who is Prince Amoako Junior?

Prince Amoako Junior is the latest African prospect to emerge at FC Nordsjaelland. The Danish Superliga has become renowned for grooming highly-rated prospects from African nations before they join bigger outfits. Ousmane Diomande and Mohammed Kudus are some of the latest notable examples of players who have cut their teeth at a Scandinavian club before moving to well-known clubs.

As for the 19-year-old winger, Nordsjaelland signed him from the Right to Dream Academy last year, and he has made considerable progress since then. Junior has amassed 11 goals and seven assists in 54 appearances thus far for the Scandinavian club, and he has featured 19 times this term while contributing 2 goals and 1 assist. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Manchester United’s interest in Prince Amoako Junior is understandable. Marcus Rashford faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after a slow start to the season, with Everton working on a deal to sign him in January. Should Rashford depart, Manchester United will need a new left-sided winger who can compete with Matheus Cunha. Amoako Junior’s explosive pace and age profile make him an ideal target for the role.

PSG’s interest stems from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s long-term knee injury, which has prompted them to scout the winger market. However, the Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League holders already have significant squad depth in attacking positions under Luis Enrique, and a teenager may struggle to earn regular first-team minutes in the immediate term.

Ideally, the Ghanaian winger should join a mid-table Premier League club or a title-contending club in the Netherlands or Portugal, following in the footsteps of Ousmane Diomande, Caleb Yirenkyi, and Mohammed Kudus.