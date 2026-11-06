Aston Villa preparing $10-15 million bid to sign Santiago Beltran

Aston Villa are plotting a raid on South American giants River Plate for the signature of Santiago Beltran.

Aston Villa are preparing a $10–15 million bid for 22-year-old Santiago Beltran, River Plate’s goalkeeping sensation, ahead of the winter transfer window.

According to El Intransigente, the Premier League club have identified Beltran as a goalkeeping prospect and are looking to advance their interest with a formal proposal early next year. However, River Plate have yet to indicate whether they would consider selling the Argentine international.

Beltran has emerged as a huge prospect at the Argentine club after being promoted to the senior squad at the beginning of 2025. He initially took on the responsibility of succeeding Franco Armani between the posts and made a positive impression with his early performances.

Although a subsequent dip in form brought some criticism, his potential continues to attract attention from European clubs. The young goalkeeper has made 45 appearances for River Plate, conceding 36 goals and recording 19 clean sheets. Aston Villa believe he could be a worthwhile investment as they look to strengthen their options for the future.

A new deal could complicate matters for Villa

The Birmingham-based club have undergone changes in their goalkeeping department after parting ways with Emiliano Martinez during the summer. They brought in 24-year-old Zion Suzuki as his replacement, with the Japanese international expected to remain their first-choice goalkeeper for now.

However, Villa are keen to add another young option to the position, and Beltran could provide cover as well as competition for Suzuki. A potential January move would allow the Argentine to continue his progression in European football.

River Plate, meanwhile, are working to secure the goalkeeper’s long-term future. The board, led by Stefano Di Carlo, are negotiating a contract extension that could see his release clause increased to $100 million.

The Argentine club want stronger contractual protection to ensure they are not forced into accepting an offer below their valuation. The $100 million release clause could make negotiations very difficult for Emery’s team.

The outcome of a potential move to Birmingham will depend on whether Beltran puts pen to paper and River Plate’s desire to listen to offers for him this winter.