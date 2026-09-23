Manchester United make approach for Santiago Beltran move

Manchester United may look to sign 21-year-old Argentine international Santiago Beltran from River Plate next year.

According to an update from Gustavo Yarroch on ESPN Argentina, Santiago Beltran is also the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The Serie A champions are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper next year, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old River Plate shot-stopper.

Per Gustavo Yarroch, Manchester United and Inter Milan are closely monitoring the youngster’s progress at River Plate, and they have also made initial contact to discuss a possible deal to sign him. The report adds that talks already “firmly” consider the possibility of Beltran moving to Europe “sooner rather than later”.

Santiago Beltran and his promising career so far

Santiago Beltran is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Palermo, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in Argentina, albeit having joined a club affiliated with the AFA aged 17 before rising through the ranks at River Plate.

Since making his senior bow for the historic South American club, Beltran has enjoyed his breakthrough as a senior footballer, making 39 appearances while conceding only 34 goals and keeping 15 clean sheets this term. The Argentina goalkeeper has also broken into his national squad, and his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly in Europe.

A man in demand

Manchester United’s interest in Santiago Beltran is perplexing. Interestingly, the Red Devils were also keen on signing a goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, having briefly considered Orlando Gill as a target. However, after securing a deal for Karl Darlow in a Bosman move, Michael Carrick has three goalkeepers in his squad.

With Senne Lammens establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, the strategic rationale for a goalkeeper signing remains unclear given Carrick’s current three-goalkeeper roster. Nevertheless, Manchester United continue to monitor Beltran, and he could represent a market opportunity for the Red Devils if he continues on his current trajectory.

With Inter Milan also in the picture, Manchester United will not have a straightforward run at Beltran’s signature. Nevertheless, the two clubs have initiated their moves for the Argentine shot-stopper, and it may not be long before they submit official bids once they further their interest.