Manchester United stepping up interest in beating Arsenal, Chelsea in Jacobo Ramon race

Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Como centre-back Jacobo Ramon after the 21-year-old impressed during his side’s emphatic Champions League victory over the Red Devils, as per TEAMtalk.

Ramon scored as Como swept United aside 4-1 two weeks ago, further strengthening the reputation he has built since moving to Serie A. United’s scouting of the Spanish defender is now expected to intensify as the club plans a major defensive overhaul across the 2027 transfer windows.

The need for reinforcements is becoming increasingly apparent at Old Trafford, with United having failed to address every defensive concern during the summer. Speculation surrounding Lisandro Martinez’s future could also create another opening at centre-back, potentially making Ramon’s profile particularly attractive. The Spaniard has developed rapidly under Cesc Fabregas, combining physical strength with composure in possession and an increasing threat in front of goal.

Arsenal and Chelsea remain serious rivals

United face significant competition from within the Premier League as Chelsea have held an interest in Ramon since the summer, with Xabi Alonso particularly keen on the defender. Arsenal are also monitoring his development, although their interest is currently considered less advanced than that of United and Chelsea.

Liverpool and Fulham have likewise kept tabs on the centre-back, highlighting the breadth of interest surrounding the Como star. Ramon joined Como from Real Madrid in 2025 for only €2.5 million and has since seen his market value rise towards €50 million. His emergence has therefore transformed him from an inexpensive signing into one of Serie A’s most valuable young defensive prospects.

However, Como may not have complete control over his future as Real Madrid retained a 50 per cent sell-on clause as well as buy-back options that can become relevant in 2027. Sources suggest the Spanish giants are seriously considering activating their rights next summer, potentially changing the dynamics of the entire transfer race.

Ramon remains contracted to Como until 2030 and has repeatedly expressed his satisfaction with his current situation. No formal offers have been submitted, leaving his future dependent partly on Real Madrid’s intentions.

Jacobo Ramon: A key addition at Old Trafford

United’s renewed interest makes sense because Ramon offers them a young centre-back who is already comfortable operating at a high level rather than merely possessing potential. His performance against United should not be treated as the sole reason for their pursuit, but it was a useful demonstration of his physical confidence and attacking threat. The bigger attraction is his development under Fabregas, where he has been trusted with significant responsibility.

Chelsea may still hold an advantage through the length of their interest, while Arsenal could enter the picture if their defensive priorities change. Yet United’s need could make them the most aggressive suitor as the biggest complication is Real Madrid. If Los Blancos activate their contractual rights, Premier League clubs may effectively lose control of the negotiation. United should therefore establish Madrid’s intentions early rather than allowing a €50 million-rated target to become significantly more difficult to acquire.