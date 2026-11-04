Everton hopeful of sealing January deal for Kelvin Yeboah.

Everton are hoping to prise Kelvin Yeboah away from Minnesota United in January.

A report by Football Insider has stated that the Italian striker is viewed as a realistic target for David Moyes heading into the winter transfer window.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed an impressive MLS campaign, registering 18 goals and four assists in 32 appearances. His form has attracted interest from several clubs in Europe, but Everton believe his situation could make him an attainable option as they search for attacking reinforcements.

Yeboah remains under contract with Minnesota until December 2027, giving the American club control over his future. However, Everton are understood to believe they could negotiate a deal without paying the kind of premium associated with established forwards in Europe’s major leagues.

The Italian-born striker has been playing in MLS since 2024 and could now have an opportunity to return to European football. Moyes is keen to add another centre-forward to his squad during the winter window, with Everton’s need for greater attacking depth becoming increasingly apparent.

Contract situation could help Everton

Everton’s financial position could prove crucial in determining their January strategy. The Friedkin Group have put the club up for sale but have pledged to continue funding the project while the process is ongoing. Nevertheless, uncertainty over the precise transfer budget available to Moyes means Everton are likely to examine value-for-money opportunities rather than pursue expensive deals indiscriminately.

That makes Yeboah particularly attractive. as his strong scoring record means Everton would be taking a calculated gamble rather than simply signing an unproven prospect, while his contract situation could give the Toffees an opportunity to negotiate a manageable fee.

The major question is whether his MLS production can translate to the Premier League. Everton are also exploring other attacking possibilities. Former Toffees chief executive Keith Wyness recently claimed the club are working on a potential deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Wyness suggested that a loan-to-buy arrangement could be the most realistic route, with the two clubs potentially sharing Rashford’s wages initially. He believes a purchase option of around £25million could eventually be negotiated. That would make Yeboah an intriguing alternative if Everton decide they cannot stretch their budget for Rashford.

A financially attractive option

Yeboah makes sense as a financially cautious target, but Everton would need to be confident that his numbers are transferable. Scoring 18 goals in MLS demonstrates genuine attacking instincts, yet the Premier League demands a significant improvement in physical intensity, defensive responsibility and decision-making speed. Everton therefore cannot simply assume that his MLS output would be replicated in England.

If Minnesota are prepared to negotiate at a reasonable level, Everton could acquire a striker entering his prime without committing the kind of money required for an established Premier League forward.

The presence of Rashford as another potential target also creates an important contrast as the Englishman offers proven Premier League quality but comes with greater financial and contractual complications, whereas Yeboah represents more uncertainty but potentially better value. For Moyes, the decision should ultimately come down to what Everton need immediately and if the priority is an affordable striker capable of competing for a starting role, Yeboah deserves serious consideration.