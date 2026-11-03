Chelsea, PSG, Tottenham set to establish contact for Gianluca Prestianni

Chelsea, PSG, and Tottenham are all set to knock on the doors of Benfica to sign Argentine winger Gianluca Prestianni.

Chelsea, PSG, and Tottenham are all set to watch Gianluca Prestianni in action over the next couple of months before making any approach, with contact dependent on his contract negotiations with Benfica. According to Fichajes, the European giants are assessing the 20-year-old Argentine’s situation after his impressive performances this season.

The youngster has registered 10 goals and six assists in 18 appearances across all competitions, significantly improving his attacking output and attracting growing interest from abroad.

Chelsea are already stacked in the final third, but they are still looking at the young winger as an option to add more depth on the flanks amid uncertainties surrounding Jamie Gittens’s long-term future. His long-term potential is one of the major reasons for the Blues’ interest in him.

Meanwhile, Tottenham value his flexibility across the frontline as they assess options in the final third. PSG view him as a squad-competition asset under Luis Enrique, as they have had quite a few injury issues of late, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ruled out for the remainder of the 2026/27 season due to a long-term knee injury.

All three cite his versatility and goal-contribution trajectory as key attractions. Chelsea, PSG, and Tottenham all have reasons to consider a move for the versatile attacker, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or on the right wing.

Prestianni’s potential new deal could be decisive

However, any potential transfer will depend heavily on Benfica’s plans for the player. Prestianni’s current contract runs until June 2029 and reportedly includes a €100 million release clause, giving the Portuguese club considerable negotiating power.

According to the report, Benfica have also reached an agreement in principle to extend his contract until June 2031. The proposed deal would more than double his salary, reflecting his growing importance to the club and their desire to protect him from interest elsewhere.

Benfica signed Prestianni from Velez Sarsfield in January 2024 for a reported €9 million. His impressive performances have put him firmly on the radar of several European heavyweights, with Chelsea, PSG and Tottenham all keeping a close watch on his situation ahead of a potential move.

The three clubs will continue monitoring the Argentine during November and December before deciding whether to approach Benfica. His contract situation could prove decisive, with a failure to finalise the proposed extension potentially opening the door to a January exit.