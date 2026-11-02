Liverpool contemplate Virgil van Dijk talks as contract nears expiry

Liverpool are considering handing a new deal to their 35-year-old defensive mainstay Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool are prepared to explore a new contract for Virgil van Dijk as his current deal nears expiry next summer. According to TEAMtalk, the Reds remain keen to keep the 35-year-old at Anfield and are considering a short-term extension, potentially involving a 12-month deal with additional options.

While there is no urgency to finalise an agreement, the club want van Dijk to know that extending his stay remains part of their plans. The Dutch defender has continued to play a crucial role under Andoni Iraola, featuring for every minute of Liverpool’s Premier League campaign so far.

His continued excellence under Iraola strengthens the club’s case for retention. His consistency, leadership and influence in the dressing room remain highly valued as the club looks to build for the future.

Van Dijk has spent almost a decade at Anfield since arriving from Southampton in January 2018. During that time, he has made 387 appearances and helped Liverpool win two Premier League titles and the Champions League, establishing himself as one of the most influential defenders in the club’s modern history.

However, the Dutchman’s substantial salary could complicate negotiations. Van Dijk remains among the highest-paid defenders in European football, and he may need to accept lower wages. Nevertheless, both parties are reportedly open to discussing different structures, with a more serious assessment of his future expected as 2027 approaches.

Why retaining van Dijk remains important for Liverpool

Retaining the veteran would also benefit Liverpool’s younger defenders and reinforce the Merseyside club’s defensive priorities. Jeremy Jacquet has gained from the opportunity to work alongside the captain, while Giovanni Leoni is also developing under his guidance.

The Reds are particularly focused on the left-back position and securing Ronald Araujo on a permanent deal as he has impressed since joining on loan from Barcelona. Discussions over the a permanent move for the South American defender are already underway, while Liverpool are also considering Joe Gomez’s contract position, but his injury record remains a concern.

Although Liverpool have not ruled out signing another centre-back, strengthening other defensive positions currently takes precedence. Van Dijk is not the only experienced figure whose future requires attention. Goalkeeper Alisson is also approaching the end of his contract next summer, leaving Liverpool facing the possibility of losing two long-serving members of their core.

For now, the door remains open to an agreement. Liverpool want their captain to stay, and with the new year approaching, the Reds will look to balance succession planning with retaining the experience and leadership that van Dijk continues to provide.