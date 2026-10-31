Liverpool hold talks to seal Ronald Araujo deal in January, want to sign him for £40-45 million

Liverpool and Barcelona have opened discussions over Ronald Araujo’s future, with the defender’s impressive start at Anfield putting a potential permanent transfer on the agenda earlier than expected.

A report by TEAMtalk states that Barcelona have now approached Liverpool about bringing that agreement forward to January and initial discussions have taken place, although the final price remains a key issue.

The Uruguay international only joined Liverpool on loan late in the summer, but has already made 13 appearances under Andoni Iraola. Although primarily used at right-back, Araujo has primarily been a central defender, giving Liverpool valuable flexibility across the defensive line.

That versatility has quickly made him an attractive part of Iraola’s squad, while the player’s own willingness to remain on Merseyside has further encouraged the clubs to explore an agreement. The original loan arrangement includes a £47 million purchase clause.

Liverpool want a discount as Barcelona seek funds

Barcelona’s motivation is straightforward. The Catalan club want to generate funds through Araujo’s departure so they can strengthen their own defence, with a left-sided centre-back among their priorities. A permanent sale would therefore provide Barcelona with both financial breathing room and greater clarity over their recruitment plans.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are happy with Araujo’s contribution but do not intend to simply activate the existing £47 million valuation without examining whether better terms can be negotiated. The Reds would ideally like to bring the fee down to around £40-45 million if the transfer is completed in January.

That would represent a modest discount on the agreed figure and reflect the fact that Liverpool would be accelerating a deal originally structured around a later permanent move. Barcelona’s financial requirements mean their room for manoeuvre is limited and the exit clause remains the reference point, and the Blaugrana have little reason to accept a significantly reduced fee unless the timing of the payment structure makes the proposal attractive.

Liverpool have a decision worth making

Araujo’s early impact makes a permanent deal increasingly logical, particularly because he offers something Liverpool value enormously: defensive versatility without sacrificing physical quality. His ability to play at right-back gives Iraola another option when matches demand greater defensive security, while his experience as a centre-back means he can step into the middle without forcing major tactical changes.

The £40-45 million range would arguably make more sense for Liverpool than simply paying the full £47 million valuation immediately. The difference is not enormous, but Liverpool have little reason to overpay when negotiations have only just begun.

Barcelona’s position could ultimately determine how quickly this moves. They need funds for their own defensive rebuild, while Liverpool already know exactly what Araujo can contribute. If the two clubs can bridge the relatively small gap in valuation, there is a strong chance the loan could become a permanent Anfield stay several months earlier than originally planned.