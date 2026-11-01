Wataru Endo, Federico Chiesa increasingly likely to leave Liverpool next year

Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo have reached a crossroads in their Liverpool careers.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool’s squad evolution under Andoni Iraola is beginning to raise questions about the futures of two experienced players who have struggled to establish themselves this season.

Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo have barely featured this term, managing just two minutes of competitive action between them so far. Chiesa accounts for those minutes, coming on in the 88th minute of Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City earlier this month after recovering from a back injury. Endo, meanwhile, has remained an unused substitute on nine occasions.

Their lack of involvement has become more striking given the opportunities available elsewhere. Neither was included in Liverpool’s 25-man Champions League squad, while both were overlooked during League Cup victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Instead, Iraola has increasingly trusted younger options. Academy products Lewis Koumas and Trey Nyoni have been given opportunities and have responded positively, making it increasingly difficult for the senior pair to force their way back into the manager’s plans. That represents a significant change for Endo in particular as Iraola previously insisted the midfielder would have his opportunities, but those chances have yet to arrive as November approaches.

Academy progress makes senior exits possible

Liverpool’s decision is not simply about excluding experienced players. It reflects a broader shift towards developing younger members of the squad when they can provide sufficient quality. Nyoni and Koumas have benefited from that approach, while the continued absence of Endo and Chiesa suggests Iraola currently sees greater value in giving them competitive minutes.

For Endo, the situation appears particularly straightforward as the Japanese midfielder is out of contract next summer and is increasingly likely to leave Liverpool in 2027. The only real question may be whether that happens during the January window or at the end of the season as a free agent.

Chiesa’s situation is different because his contract runs until 2028. The Italian gives Liverpool a greater contractual commitment, but his lack of opportunities could still encourage all parties to consider a January solution.

His return from injury has done little to alter the picture and with Liverpool possessing several attacking options and Hugo Ekitike eventually expected to return, Chiesa could find himself even further down the hierarchy. A suitable offer could therefore change the situation quickly, particularly if the player wants regular football.

Logic over emotion

Liverpool are reaching the point where sentiment cannot dictate squad selection. Endo and Chiesa have experience and obvious quality, but Iraola is rewarding players who are currently contributing more to his plans.

That does not make either player a failure as Endo has served Liverpool well, while Chiesa’s career has been disrupted by injuries and competition for places. But football squads have to evolve, and Liverpool appear to be increasingly comfortable putting their faith in younger players.

The academy route also makes financial sense as Liverpool have already generated substantial income from developing and selling players who could not establish themselves permanently at Anfield.

If Nyoni and Koumas continue progressing, there is little reason to block their pathway simply to preserve squad roles for senior players who are unlikely to have long-term futures at the club. For Endo, an exit now looks increasingly inevitable whereas for Chiesa, January could provide an opportunity for a reset elsewhere.