Barcelona rival Arsenal in race to sign Willian Pacho

Barcelona are assessing options to strengthen their defence ahead of the January transfer window, with Willian Pacho emerging as one of the names attracting attention at Camp Nou.

As report by Fichajes, the Catalan club are preparing a potential move for the Paris Saint-Germain centre-back, although there is no indication yet that a formal offer has been submitted.

The interest comes against a backdrop of defensive uncertainty for Hansi Flick as injuries have reduced his options, while recent defeats to PSG and Real Madrid exposed problems when Barcelona were forced to defend transitions and large spaces.

The 4-2 Champions League loss to PSG was followed by a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid, with six goals conceded across the two matches. Those results have strengthened the argument for adding a physically capable centre-back who can cope with aggressive attacks without compromising Barcelona’s possession-based approach.

Pacho fits that profile and the Ecuadorian defender is comfortable defending in space, possesses the recovery pace required when Barcelona push their defensive line high and is strong enough to compete in physical duels. His ability to progress the ball also makes him suitable for a side that expects its centre-backs to participate in the first phase of possession.

Arsenal face Barcelona challenge for PSG mainstay

Barcelona would face a difficult negotiation as Pacho is not a peripheral member of Luis Enrique’s PSG squad. The 25-year-old joined Les Parisiens from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2024 and has established himself as an important component of their defensive structure. PSG further strengthened their position in September by extending his contract until June 2031.

That long-term agreement means Paris have little incentive to sell unless a substantial proposal arrives. Barcelona would therefore need to decide whether Pacho represents enough of a priority to justify a major financial commitment in January. They also face competition from Arsenal and Mikel Arteta’s side are monitoring the Ecuadorian, while Manchester City have also been linked with an interest.

For Arsenal, Pacho’s profile would offer another option for a defence increasingly reliant on athleticism and versatility. His comfort defending high up the pitch would be particularly valuable for a team that regularly commits numbers forward, while his left-footedness could provide greater balance when building from the back.

Barcelona, meanwhile, would see him as more than simply injury cover. His combination of pace, physical strength and composure could address several of the weaknesses exposed against elite opposition.

Barcelona and Arsenal will both benefit

Pacho makes sense for Barcelona precisely because he would address a tactical problem rather than simply add another body to the squad. Flick’s football demands defenders who can survive with space behind them, and that is an area where his athleticism could prove valuable.

Arsenal’s interest makes the situation considerably more complicated. Arteta also places enormous value on defenders who can defend aggressively while contributing in possession, so the Ecuadorian fits their recruitment philosophy too.

The biggest obstacle for both clubs is PSG. A defender tied down until 2031 does not need to be sold, particularly when he is already trusted by Luis Enrique. Barcelona may have the sporting need, but Arsenal could have the financial muscle to make the contest uncomfortable. Unless PSG’s position changes, Pacho looks far more likely to remain in Paris than move in January.