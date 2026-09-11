Arsenal, Manchester City need to offer over €11 million-a-year deal to land Willian Pacho

Arsenal and Manchester City are weighing moves for PSG’s William Pacho, and a huge financial effort needed to prise the Ecuadorian away.

According to Bolavip, William Pacho remains a target for Arsenal and Manchester City despite recently renewing his contract with PSG. It would take a monumental financial effort from the Premier League duo to prise the Ecuadorian away from the Ligue 1 club, particularly because of his wages.

PSG’s William Pacho was recently linked with Manchester City and Arsenal, per reports citing Bolavip sources, and while initially dismissed, the links persist. Neither club has formally confirmed interest in the Ecuadorian international, but should a market opportunity arise, they could be among the first to make contact.

Premier League teams need financial effort in Willian Pacho chase

Pacho recently signed a new contract with PSG that runs until 2031, which effectively secures his long-term future at the club. The contract extension is a clear statement of PSG’s commitment to the defender. However, the aggressive approach of Premier League clubs could still force the issue with the player.

Real Madrid and Liverpool were reportedly linked with Willian Pacho last year, but PSG had no interest in selling him at the time and is unlikely to sell in the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, the prospect of playing in the Premier League could prove tempting for the defender, particularly if his new contract reportedly earns him €11 million per year in wages.

Therefore, Arsenal and Manchester City would have to offer significantly more than €11 million annually to have any chance of luring the 24-year-old PSG defender to England. Both clubs are capable of making such a financial commitment, although neither has publicly confirmed pursuit of the defender.

Do Arsenal and Manchester City need Pacho?

Arsenal have Gabriel Magalhaes as their first-choice left-footed centre-back, while Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie can also operate in that position. As a result, the Gunners do not appear to need another left-footed central defender. However, if they pursue the 24-year-old PSG star seriously, questions could be raised about the Brazilian’s long-term future at the club.

Manchester City invested in Marc Guehi as recently as January 2026, while Josko Gvardiol is also viewed as an important option on the left side of central defence. As a result, City’s need to sign another player with a similar profile could be linked to the potential replacement of an existing defender.