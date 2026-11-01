Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United in transfer tussle to sign Lucas Herrington

Hull City may have secured Lucas Herrington only months ago, but the teenager’s rapid rise is already drawing renewed attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona will be among several clubs competing to sign Lucas Herrington from Hull City.

The 19-year-old defender has made a striking impression since arriving from Colorado Rapids, where Hull paid a club-record £17 million for his services during the summer. His move to England was the latest step in an extraordinary rise that began with Brisbane Roar before he joined Colorado in January.

Herrington has wasted little time adapting to senior football. His progress has also been mirrored internationally, with the Australia defender earning his first senior call-up this year before being selected for the World Cup squad. He subsequently made history by becoming Australia’s youngest-ever World Cup starter when he featured against Paraguay, further enhancing his reputation among clubs monitoring emerging defensive talent.

Barcelona were already familiar with Herrington before his move to the Premier League, having previously been among the clubs impressed by his development. Their admiration has only increased since his arrival in England, with scouts continuing to follow his progress closely.

Liverpool and United join growing list of admirers

Barcelona are facing considerable competition. Liverpool and Manchester United were among the Premier League clubs interested before Hull won the race for his signature, while Newcastle United and Everton also monitored the defender.

Herrington’s appeal extends beyond his age. His early exposure to senior international football has accelerated his development, while his ability to operate under pressure has made him an attractive long-term investment for clubs looking to build their defensive options around younger players.

For Barcelona, his profile could eventually fit a possession-based system that demands centre-backs comfortable receiving the ball and defending large spaces. That makes him a potential long-term solution alongside Pau Cubarsi.

Liverpool and Manchester United, meanwhile, could view him as a potential long-term solution as they continue to assess the next generation of defensive talent amid the advancing age of Virgil van Dijk and Harry Maguire, respectively. Hull nevertheless remain in a strong position after they invested heavily to bring Herrington to England and have no obvious reason to consider selling him immediately after his arrival.

The most interesting aspect of Herrington’s situation is how quickly his market has expanded. Moving from Brisbane to Colorado and then to Hull within a matter of months would ordinarily be enough to suggest a player still needs time to settle. Instead, his international breakthrough has accelerated the process. That makes patience particularly important as a January transfer would risk interrupting the development that has made him so attractive in the first place.

Barcelona may offer the strongest long-term technical fit, while Liverpool and Manchester United could provide a more direct Premier League pathway. But Hull should have little incentive to listen unless the numbers become extraordinary. For now, the biggest victory for the Tigers is simply having Herrington under their control. If his trajectory continues, his £17 million arrival could eventually look like a very modest investment.