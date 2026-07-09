Barcelona rival Liverpool, Manchester United in Lucas Herrington chase

Lucas Herrington’s rapid rise has turned him into one of the most sought-after teenage defenders in world football.

The 18-year-old enhanced his reputation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, delivering mature performances for Australia despite the Socceroos’ heartbreaking Round of 16 exit to Egypt on penalties.

The Colorado Rapids centre-back started against both Paraguay and Egypt, earning widespread praise for his composure, defensive awareness and confidence in possession. Although he missed Australia’s decisive penalty in the shootout, scouts were equally impressed by his willingness to take responsibility at such a young age.

Herrington only arrived at Colorado Rapids earlier this year from Brisbane Roar in a deal worth less than £1 million, but his value has risen dramatically after his performances on the international stage. Colorado are now expected to attract significant offers, although they would ideally prefer any buyer to allow the teenager to remain in Major League Soccer on loan for another season.

According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona have now entered the race for his signature, joining a long list of European admirers. Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are all monitoring the Australian, while Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Ajax, AS Monaco, Lille, Atalanta and Union Saint-Gilloise are also keeping close tabs. Chelsea’s BlueCo ownership group, Manchester City’s City Football Group, Burnley and Watford have likewise registered interest, creating a transfer battle involving around 15 clubs.

Why Europe’s biggest clubs are moving quickly for Herrington

From a tactical perspective, Herrington possesses many of the qualities elite clubs now prioritise in young central defenders. Comfortable bringing the ball out from the back, he combines strong positional awareness with composure under pressure and the athleticism to defend large spaces.

For Barcelona, he fits the profile of a technically gifted defender capable of thriving in a possession-dominant system, while the club continues planning for the future of its back line.

Liverpool are equally attracted by his ability to defend aggressively while remaining composed in possession, qualities that suit Andoni Iraola’s demanding, high-intensity style of football. Meanwhile, at Manchester United, Michael Carrick is looking to build a younger, more progressive squad, and Herrington represents the type of long-term defensive investment that could develop alongside the club’s emerging core.

Colorado’s preference to loan him back for another year may actually strengthen their negotiating position. Several interested clubs believe regular MLS football would accelerate his development before making the leap to Europe.

Is Herrington worth the growing hype?

World Cups have launched plenty of careers, but Herrington’s appeal goes beyond one tournament. His performances confirmed what scouts had already begun to notice, that of a composed, intelligent defender with significant room for growth. The competition for his signature will be fierce, but whichever club secures him should focus on patience rather than immediate first-team expectations. At 18, his ceiling may be even higher than his impressive World Cup performances have already suggested.