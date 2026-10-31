Manchester United make approach for Rafa Marin move, Real Madrid also in contention

Manchester United have made an enquiry about Rafa Marin as the Spanish defender’s growing importance at Napoli attracts renewed interest from the Premier League.

As reported by Fichajes, United have already asked about his situation. There is no indication yet of a formal offer or that Napoli are prepared to negotiate a January departure and that stance is understandable given the defender’s recent emergence as an important part of Allegri’s plans.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a significant change in fortunes under Massimiliano Allegri after initially struggling for regular opportunities in Italy. Injuries within Napoli’s defence have opened the door, and Marin has taken his chance impressively.

He scored his first goal for the club in the 4-1 victory over Monza on October 28 and had started 11 of Napoli’s first 12 matches across competitions, underlining how quickly his status has changed.

Real Madrid retain a route back into the picture

Manchester United are not the only major club with an interest in Marin. Real Madrid continue to monitor his development and retain contractual mechanisms that could allow them to bring him back to the Spanish capital. Madrid sold Marin to Napoli in 2024 for an initial €12million but negotiated a €35million buy-back option for July 2027. The earlier €25million option for 2026 has now expired.

There are additional conditions attached to the agreement, with reports indicating that Napoli could increase the 2027 buy-back figure to €70million by making an additional payment. Madrid also retain a right to match an offer for the defender, although they do not hold a percentage of any future sale. Napoli, meanwhile, have little reason to weaken their position. Marin remains under contract until 2029 and reports suggest the club are considering a new deal to reflect his improved standing.

United must decide how serious they are

Marin’s situation is interesting because United could be looking at a defender who has only just demonstrated that he can handle a major role at a Champions League club. The key question is whether United see him as an immediate starter or as competition for their existing centre-backs. His recent run of matches suggests he now has the experience to offer genuine depth rather than simply being a developmental signing.

For Napoli, January would be the wrong time to lose him. His value has increased precisely because he is finally playing regularly, and Allegri now has evidence that Marin can be trusted. United may therefore have to wait until the summer but if his good form continues, the competition from Madrid and Napoli’s desire to retain him could make this considerably more complicated than the initial enquiry suggests.