Leeds United line up bargain January move for Issouf Sissokho

Leeds United are ready to rekindle an interest in Issouf Sissokho from Maccabi Tel Aviv, with the player keen on the switch.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are ready to make a cut-price move for Issouf Sissokho ahead of the January transfer window. The West Yorkshire outfit could rekindle their interest in the 24-year-old midfielder, who had been on their radar for more than a year.

Leeds United are eager to find ways to strengthen their squad in January in a bid to push for a European place. Daniel Farke’s side have had a tremendous start to the new season, and have drastically improved from their 14th-placed finish last season, when they saw some major improvements in the second half of the campaign.

Farke is eager to strengthen a few positions, while also factoring in the idea that some of his existing squad members could seek a departure. For instance, they are reportedly interested in a cut-price move for FC Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi, with the primary focus on the left-back being his potential availability at a knocked-down price.

Similarly, they are interested in Malian midfielder Issouf Sissokho, who is a key star for Israeli Premier League leaders Maccabi Tel Aviv. The 24-year-old is already into the final year of his deal at his current side, which reserves an option to extend, with the potential to sign him on a cut-price deal emerging.

Sissokho would be keen on Leeds United move

Sissokho has been a key star for Maccabi Tel Aviv and has been garnering interest from some major European leagues for some time now. Leeds United were reportedly interested back in 2025, and now, they are ready to rekindle their chase for the 24-year-old midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.

Leeds United could contemplate selling Sean Longstaff in January, with the English midfielder expected to push for an exit if his game time does not improve. With Farke clearly not viewing the former Newcastle United star as a regular in his side, he could switch to a new option, which in this case appears to be Sissokho.

Sissokho has been aware of their interest for some time now, and given the chance to play for a top-level team, he would be keen on the move as per the report. At the moment, it is not clear how much Maccabi would want for the Malian midfielder, although their option to extend his contract by another season could see them ask for a reasonable price rather than making exorbitant demands.