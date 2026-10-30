Arsenal optimistic of signing Antonio Nusa, unwilling to pay €70 million

Arsenal will look to sign 21-year-old Norwegian international Antonio Nusa from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in January.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Antonio Nusa is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the winter transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old RB Leipzig winger.

Per Tutto Mercato Web, the Premier League champions are confident of landing Nusa in January, though they have no interest in paying RB Leipzig’s asking price of €70 million. Arsenal recently enquired about a possible deal, but they only want to pay up to €55 million to sign the youngster from the Bundesliga club.

How has Antonio Nusa fared at RB Leipzig?

Antonio Nusa has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Bundesliga since joining RB Leipzig from Club Brugge in August 2024. The 21-year-old had already gained popularity in the market before moving to Germany, but his exploits for Leipzig and Norway have boosted his stock, particularly after an impressive campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Norwegian winger has made nearly 100 appearances thus far for RB Leipzig while chipping in with 14 goals and 17 assists. Nusa has been impressive in the 2026/27 season, scoring four goals and providing six assists in only 12 outings. Meanwhile, the player’s exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly in the Premier League.

London calling?

Antonio Nusa has been a target for Arsenal for a long time, and they also mulled over a summer move for the RB Leipzig winger. The continued interest makes sense, as Christos Tzolis is the only specialist left-winger in Mikel Arteta’s squad after the North London club sold Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the summer transfer window.

In the Greek winger’s absence, Arteta has fielded Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke in makeshift roles. So, Nusa would fill Arsenal’s critical left-wing void, with his pace and ability to chip in with regular goal contributions making him an appealing option, as he can add a new dimension to the team’s attacking gameplay.

However, the valuation gap creates a potential issue ahead of negotiations for a January move. A deal can only materialise if Leipzig reduce their €70 million asking price or if Arsenal are prepared to pay more than the desired €55 million to sign the Norwegian winger in the coming weeks.