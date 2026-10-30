Arsenal, Liverpool face Barcelona battle in Aleksey Batrakov race

Arsenal and Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Aleksey Batrakov, but their pursuit of the Galatasaray playmaker is becoming increasingly complicated as several European heavyweights keep a close watch on his situation.

TEAMtalk understands that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain remain serious contenders for the 21-year-old, creating a wider battle for a player whose reputation has grown rapidly since his move to Turkey.

Arsenal and Liverpool scouts were among those impressed when Batrakov scored in Galatasaray’s 4-2 Champions League victory over Lille. Both clubs have continued to monitor the Russia international after previously assessing him during the summer.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have also followed his progress, meaning competition for the attacking midfielder is already extensive. Batrakov joined Galatasaray from Lokomotiv in August for €25million and has wasted little time making an impression. His technical ability, creativity and willingness to threaten goal have made him an increasingly attractive option for clubs searching for another attacking dimension.

Barcelona threat could complicate Premier League plans

The financial structure of Batrakov’s contract could make the race particularly interesting. His agreement with Galatasaray contains a release clause worth around £50million, giving interested clubs a clear indication of the investment required to take him away from Istanbul.

That figure is substantial but not prohibitive for Arsenal or Liverpool, while Barcelona and PSG could also regard the clause as a straightforward route to securing his services without becoming involved in a prolonged negotiation with Galatasaray.

Barcelona’s interest is particularly significant because of the club’s long-standing admiration for Batrakov. The Catalan side have monitored his development and continue to view him as a player capable of adding creativity between the lines. PSG have also previously been linked with the midfielder and remain in the wider picture and their presence means Arsenal and Liverpool cannot simply focus on competing with each other.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have little incentive to actively encourage his departure. They invested €25million in the summer and handed Batrakov a five-year contract, while his immediate impact has strengthened the belief that he can become an important player for the Turkish champions.

The timing may favour Galatasaray

The biggest advantage Galatasaray possess is time as Batrakov has only recently arrived, so there is little reason for the club to consider a rushed January sale unless his release clause is activated.

For Arsenal and Liverpool, the more interesting question is whether they view him as an immediate solution or a longer-term investment. His versatility allows him to operate as a creative midfielder or from wider attacking positions, but adapting to the physical demands and tactical intensity of the Premier League would still require patience.

Barcelona offer a different proposition, particularly if they believe his technical qualities suit their possession-based approach. For now, Batrakov’s rapid development has created a genuine European transfer contest, and the €50million clause ensures Galatasaray’s position is clear.