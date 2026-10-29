Barcelona unlikely to launch €60 million move for Finn Jeltsch

Liverpool have received a massive boost in their pursuit of VfB Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch as Barcelona move looks unlikely.

According to Sport via Sport Witness, Liverpool have entered the race to sign Finn Jeltsch, potentially offering Stuttgart a better negotiating partner than Barcelona, who reportedly may baulk at the €60 million valuation of the highly rated 20-year-old centre-back.

Why are Liverpool interested in Finn Jeltsch?

The Catalan giants remain admirers of the Germany Under-21 international but are reluctant to commit the full fee. The Reds have clear reasons to invest in their defence ahead of next summer. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez could both see their contracts expire in 2027, leaving Liverpool with decisions to make about their long-term defensive options.

They are also considering making Ronald Araujo’s loan move from Barcelona permanent through a €55 million purchase clause. Although Araujo and Jeltsch both prefer playing at centre-back, the Merseyside club could pursue both if they believe their defensive depth needs a substantial overhaul.

Liverpool value Jeltsch at around €50 million, potentially putting them in a stronger position than Barcelona if the Blaugrana refuse to meet Stuttgart’s demands. The young centre-back joined Stuttgart from 1. FC Nurnberg in February 2025 and has steadily established himself in German football.

He made 17 Bundesliga starts last season, accumulating 1,506 minutes despite struggling with injuries. Things have been much better for the defender this time around as he has already played 809 minutes across 10 league appearances, establishing himself as one of Germany’s promising young defensive talents.

The youngster’s development has prompted Stuttgart to raise their demands. The German club reportedly increased his valuation from €35 million to €45 million before subsequent reports suggested they now want €60 million. With his contract running until 2030, Stuttgart are in a strong negotiating position.

Barcelona do not need Jeltsch at this point

Barcelona’s position is more complicated. Hansi Flick wants a left-footed centre-back to partner Pau Cubarsi, whereas Jeltsch is right-footed. His potential would make him an attractive long-term investment, but his limited experience at the highest level and Stuttgart’s reported demands could encourage the Catalan club to explore alternatives.

Deco must also address other positions in the squad, including right-back and centre-forward, meaning Barcelona may be unwilling to commit €60 million to a defender who does not perfectly match their immediate requirements.

Liverpool’s interest could therefore complicate Barcelona’s plans, but Stuttgart’s valuation remains a significant obstacle for both clubs. The coming months should reveal whether the Reds are prepared to increase their offer or whether another target becomes their priority.