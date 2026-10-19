Hansi Flick prioritising Barcelona move for Finn Jeltsch

Hansi Flick has identified 20-year-old VfB Stuttgart centre-back Finn Jeltsch as the priority target for Barcelona for next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet SPORT, Liverpool and Real Madrid are also interested in Finn Jeltsch. The update adds that the Reds are ready to submit a bid worth €50 million to sign the 20-year-old VfB Stuttgart centre-back, while Hansi Flick is pushing Barcelona to beat the competition to his signature.

Who is Finn Jeltsch?

Finn Jeltsch has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Bundesliga since joining VfB Stuttgart from FC Nuremberg in February 2025. The German defender has made significant progress in the last 19 months, becoming a mainstay at the back for Die Schwaben.

Jeltsch has made over 50 appearances for Stuttgart thus far while chipping in with two assists. The 20-year-old has already accumulated 719 minutes of game time in nine outings this term, showcasing his importance to the team. Meanwhile, the defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs across Europe.

A man in demand

Barcelona will pursue a centre-back next year, as Hansi Flick wants a top-class partner for Pau Cubarsi. While Gerard Martin has been impressive alongside Cubarsi, a specialist centre-back will be a better fit, as they have yet to fill Inigo Martinez’s void since parting ways with him last year. Jeltsch, with his physical profile and passing ability, is a credible option for Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Finn Jeltsch reflects the need to sign a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk. The veteran Dutch defender is in the twilight of his career, and the situation has prompted the Merseyside club to draw up a succession plan. The Stuttgart defender’s age profile will enable him to forge a long-term central defensive partnership with Jeremy Jacquet.

As for Real Madrid, they face centre-back challenges, even though Jose Mourinho has five options in his squad. Antonio Rudiger’s contract expires within nine months, creating pressure on Real Madrid to plan long-term centre-back succession. Additionally, while Eder Militao’s quality is beyond doubt, there are concerns about his durability after three long-term injuries. Jeltsch thus represents a credible long-term option to strengthen the centre-back depth.

The report makes no mention of Stuttgart’s asking price, though his market value has soared to €40 million. With his contract running until 2029, Stuttgart will command a premium if a bidding war emerges among Europe’s top clubs.