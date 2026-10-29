Atletico Madrid rival Chelsea, Manchester United in Charalampos Kostoulas race

Chelsea and Manchester United will face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion teenage attacking sensation Charalampos Kostoulas.

Charalampos Kostoulas, the 19-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion striker, is the focus of a three-way race between Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Atletico will face stiff competition from the Premier League, with both Chelsea and Manchester United monitoring the Greek international following his impressive start to life in England. According to Fichajes, the Madrid-based giants have received positive reports on the teenager and are considering making a move.

Kostoulas joined Brighton from Olympiacos in the summer of 2025 for €35 million and has quickly established himself as an exciting prospect. His physical strength and ability to link up with teammates outside the penalty area have caught the attention of Atletico manager Diego Simeone.

European giants battle for Brighton sensation Kostoulas

The teenager has recorded three goals and three assists in eight Premier League matches this season, taking his overall tally to nine goal contributions in 11 appearances. Atletico Madrid are assessing their options as they prepare for potential changes to their attacking department, with Alexander Sorloth’s future uncertain and Julian Alvarez attracting interest from several European giants, though Atletico are unwilling to sell in January.

Nevertheless, the Colchoneros regard the teenager as a long-term investment, though Brighton are in a strong negotiating position, having tied him to a contract until June 2030. His reported €60 million release clause could prove a significant obstacle for interested clubs.

Manchester United’s interest is driven by urgency. Joshua Zirkzee has fallen from their first-team plans and could leave in the near future, while Benjamin Sesko’s recurring injury problems have left them in a spot of bother. Kostoulas’s Premier League experience offers immediate cover and long-term upside.

Chelsea’s pursuit is less urgent than Manchester United’s but no less strategic. Having brought in Danny Welbeck during the summer as a short-term fix, the West London club have the flexibility to pursue a prospect rather than a ready-made starter. Kostoulas fits their model of young talent with long-term potential.

Atletico, meanwhile, could have funds available if they sell Sorloth and Alvarez, potentially giving them the financial flexibility to compete for the teenager’s signature. They are expected to make a formal approach decision by year-end, though Brighton remain under no pressure to sell. Interested clubs might have to trigger his release clause to get their hands on the youngster.