Arsenal, Barcelona, Tottenham vying for Paris Brunner

Arsenal, Barcelona, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing 20-year-old German striker Paris Brunner from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on signing Paris Brunner. AS Monaco need to balance their books by completing player sales in the January transfer window, and the 20-year-old striker is a candidate to help them achieve that.

Who is Paris Brunner?

Paris Brunner is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. The youngster spent his formative years in Germany, passing through the academies at SG Lütgendortmund, Eintracht Dortmund, Rot-Weiss Essen, and VfL Bochum before graduating from the youth division at Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old is enjoying his breakthrough at AS Monaco in the ongoing campaign. After managing only 244 minutes of game time in only nine outings last season, the German striker has already accumulated 831 minutes of action in ten appearances this term, scoring eight goals and providing one assist. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Arsenal will pursue a striker next year, as Viktor Gyokeres has struggled to make his mark this season, having yet to score a Premier League goal in five outings thus far. That has created speculation surrounding the Swedish striker’s future while prompting Arsenal to seek a solution from the market. Brunner, with his intelligent movement and goalscoring ability, is a viable target.

Meanwhile, the AS Monaco striker has been a target for Barcelona for several years. The continued interest makes sense, as they have yet to fill Robert Lewandowski’s void, with Gabriel Jesus remaining a backup option. Brunner’s age profile makes him the ideal target, as he can be a long-term solution for Barcelona if he continues his scoring rate in Spain.

As for Tottenham, Dominic Solanke has struggled since arriving from Bournemouth, as persistent injuries have sidelined him. Despite recent match time, Tottenham require backup striker cover given Solanke’s ongoing injury concerns. Additionally, with Richarlison increasingly likely to leave next year, Brunner can replace the Brazilian at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Interest from other high-profile clubs creates the ideal situation for AS Monaco, as a bidding war can help them extract the maximum value from his departure. Suitors are likely to launch bids soon if the German striker continues his impressive form.