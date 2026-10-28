PSG hold contract talks with Desire Doue amid Arsenal, Chelsea links

Paris Saint-Germain are taking steps to secure the long-term future of Desire Doue, a development that could frustrate several Premier League clubs who have been monitoring the France international.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City have all tracked the 20-year-old, but according to TEAMtalk, contract discussions between Doue and PSG are progressing. His current agreement runs until 2029, yet the French champions want to extend that commitment well into the next decade.

There is no completed agreement at this stage, but the direction of travel is clear. PSG regard Doue as a major part of their sporting project and have little interest in allowing uncertainty over his future to develop and that represents another obstacle for his Premier League admirers. The trio have carried out checks on his situation, but Doue has consistently shown a preference for remaining in Paris.

Arsenal and Chelsea face an uphill battle

Doue’s increasing importance under Luis Enrique explains PSG’s determination to keep him. The Frenchman has developed into a versatile attacking option capable of operating from wide areas or moving into more central positions.

His technical quality has allowed him to flourish alongside elite attacking talent and PSG initially used him in a forward line featuring Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Bradley Barcola, but Enrique gradually settled on Doue, Dembele, and Kvaratskhelia as his preferred combination.

That competition eventually contributed to Barcola’s departure for Liverpool, while Doue’s standing within the squad continued to rise. Chelsea’s interest in Doue is understandable, as his versatility and productivity make him an appealing target to fit into Xabi Alonso’s preferred 3-4-2-1 setup.

As for Arsenal, the Gunners need more quality on the left flank, as Christos Tzolis is the only specialist left-sided winger in Mikel Arteta’s squad. Bayern Munich remain another club with a long-standing interest after previously missing out on the player when he left Rennes for PSG in 2024.

Yet the French champions now have considerably more leverage. A new contract would effectively remove much of the uncertainty surrounding his future and make any attempt to prise him away considerably more expensive.

PSG are making the right call

PSG would be taking a major risk if they allowed Doue’s situation to drift. The player is reaching the stage where potential is beginning to translate into consistent influence, and that is precisely when elite clubs should be protecting their investment.

What makes Doue particularly valuable is his tactical flexibility as he does not need the game built entirely around him to influence it. He can receive between the lines, attack isolated defenders, combine in tight spaces or move centrally to create overloads.

For Arsenal and Chelsea, that versatility would be extremely attractive, particularly in systems that demand forwards rotate positions rather than remain fixed. But PSG have something their Premier League rivals cannot offer a clear pathway to becoming one of the faces of the club.

If Luis Enrique continues trusting him in the biggest matches and PSG back that role with a substantial new contract, Doue may have little reason to look elsewhere. The Premier League clubs may admire him, but right now, PSG are giving Doué every reason to stay.