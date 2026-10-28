Liverpool increasingly unlikely to sign David Otorbi in January, reason revealed

Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool are unlikely to make a move for Valencia attacking sensation David Otorbi in the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool are unlikely to sign David Otorbi in January after Valencia signalled plans to raise his release clause from £30 million to £50 million. According to Football Insider, the Merseyside club won’t pursue his signature if the Spanish outfit do end up triggering the option to increase his release clause.

They consider the fee too steep to sign an inexperienced teenage winger midway through the season. While they are willing to pay his current release clause worth £30 million, Valencia can trigger a contractual increase to £50 million. Reports in Spain suggest the club are preparing to activate that provision, which could force Liverpool to reconsider their interest.

Otorbi was officially promoted to Valencia’s first team this summer. Overall, he has made 14 senior appearances, including nine during the current campaign. He has accumulated 345 minutes of first-team football this season and has even bagged his first goal. The 19-year-old winger has represented Spain at under-17 and under-18 levels, further enhancing his reputation as a promising La Liga prospect.

Why are Liverpool interested in Otorbi?

Liverpool’s interest in Otorbi reflects their search for a long-term right-flank prospect following Mohamed Salah’s departure as a free agent this past summer. However, the Merseyside outfit are prioritising immediate squad depth in January over unproven long-term projects.

A £50 million fee for an inexperienced teenager does not align with that strategy. Liverpool strengthened their attacking options during the summer transfer window, including the addition of Victor Munoz from the Spanish market, and are continuing to assess young talent in La Liga.

Valencia’s decision on the release clause will prove decisive. While Liverpool remain admirers of Otorbi, a substantial increase in the promising Spanish winger’s valuation would make a winter move considerably less attractive for the Merseyside club.

For now, the Reds appear prepared to continue tracking the winger rather than meet Valencia’s potential asking price. A future move cannot be ruled out, but a January transfer looks increasingly unlikely to see the light of day if the Spanish club follow through with their plans of increasing his exit clause.