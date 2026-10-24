Liverpool interested in David Otorbi, deal ruled out with renewal

Premier League giants Liverpool are interested in signing 19-year-old Spanish youth international David Otorbi from La Liga club Valencia.

According to an update from Tribuna Deportiva, Liverpool approached Valencia and David Otorbi’s entourage that they were ready to trigger the €30 million release clause to secure his services. The Reds are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a right-sided attacker, and they have set their sights on the Valencia wonderkid.

However, per Tribuna Deportiva, Valencia had no intention of parting ways with Otorbi anytime soon. So, to secure the Spaniard’s long-term future while thwarting Liverpool and other suitors, they have moved “quickly” by triggering a three-year extension and hiking his release clause to €60 million.

Who is David Otorbi?

David Otorbi is the latest prodigious talent to rise in prominence in his homeland. The 19-year-old began his youth career at CF Malvarrosa before joining Valencia in 2019. The youngster has subsequently risen through the ranks in the club’s youth division before becoming the youngest-ever debutant for Los Che, aged 16 years, two months and 19 days.

Otorbi is enjoying his breakthrough in the ongoing campaign, having already accumulating 331 minutes of game time in eight La Liga appearances while scoring his first goal for the senior side in the game against Racing Santander, with his overall figures being 13 appearances. Meanwhile, the Spanish winger’s progress has stimulated interest from several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Recent reports have linked David Otorbi with Newcastle United. However, the Magpies are not alone in the battle for the young Spaniard’s signature, as he has also emerged as a target for Liverpool. The Reds require cover on the right wing after choosing not to sign a like-for-like replacement for Mohamed Salah in the summer.

With Cody Gakpo, Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz, and Rio Ngumoha primarily being left-sided attackers, they need a specialist right winger. Otorbi has thus emerged as a viable target, as despite his age, the 19-year-old already has an imposing physical presence while possessing a blistering break of pace that can trouble most full-backs.

However, with the Spanish winger now tied to a new long-term contract with a release clause worth €60 million, Liverpool must decide whether they are ready to pay double of what they intended to, having been ready to pay €30 million to sign the Spanish winger.