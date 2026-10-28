FC Porto demanding €65 million to sell Alberto Costa

Alberto Costa has emerged as another name attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with FC Porto already preparing for the possibility of increased interest in their 23-year-old right-back.

According to Fussball News, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Manchester City are all monitoring Costa, while Paris Saint-Germain have also assessed his situation. None of the interested clubs have made a formal offer so far, with their work currently focused on scouting and gathering information.

Costa’s development has made him particularly appealing to Premier League clubs searching for greater athleticism on the right side. His speed, physical strength and willingness to push forward give him the profile of a modern attacking full-back, while his defensive qualities allow him to contribute at the other end of the pitch.

Manchester City and Manchester United are understood to be particularly interested as they consider their options at right-back, while Arsenal are examining Costa as part of their longer-term defensive planning.

Arsenal and Manchester clubs face €65m hurdle

Any of the interested clubs will have to deal with Porto’s strong negotiating position as Costa remains under contract until June 2030, meaning the Portuguese club have no immediate reason to sell. More importantly, his contract contains a €65 million release clause, which has become the benchmark for any potential negotiations.

Offers significantly below that figure are not expected to tempt Porto, whether the transfer is attempted during the January window or next summer. For Manchester United, Costa’s ability to combine defensive work with aggressive attacking runs could make him an attractive option as they continue to assess their full-back positions.

Manchester City could similarly value his capacity to provide width and recover quickly after joining attacks. Additionally, they lack a reliable right-back who is a specialist in the position, with Matheus Nunes establishing himself as the first-choice starter in the position.

Arsenal’s interest also has a tactical logic. Costa’s athleticism would allow him to support high defensive positioning while giving their attack another outlet from the flank, making him suitable for Mikel Arteta’s system. PSG remain another potential contender, although no club has yet moved beyond the monitoring stage.

Porto are right to hold firm

Costa’s €65 million price tag is steep, but Porto are under no pressure to compromise. The long contract gives them considerable leverage, and the fact that several financially powerful clubs are watching only strengthens their position.

The more interesting question is whether Costa is actually worth that level of investment. His attacking instincts are obvious, but moving from Portuguese football into the Premier League would test his defensive discipline and decision-making at a much higher tempo. Manchester United arguably have the clearest need for another option, while City and Arsenal can be more selective because of the depth already available to them.

For Costa, the right move should be to a club willing to give him meaningful responsibility rather than simply adding another expensive full-back to its squad. Porto can afford to wait and if Costa continues developing and the Premier League interest intensifies, €65 million may eventually look less like an asking price and more like the starting point.