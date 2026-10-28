Chelsea rival Manchester United in Jarrad Branthwaite chase, Everton stance revealed

Chelsea are ready to pursue Jarrad Branthwaite with serious intent and rival Manchester United for the signature of the Everton defender.

According to Football Insider, Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as a serious target for Chelsea, with a future move on the cards as far as the West Londoners are concerned. Manchester United are also long-term admirers of the Everton centre-back, and a big race is likely to ensue in future windows.

Branthwaite remains one of the most formidable defensive talents in the Premier League, despite enduring injury issues over the course of the last year or so. Everton have maintained the defender’s importance to their side’s present and future, while doing well over the last couple of years to ward off suitors from making moves.

Manchester United were one of the prominent suitors a few years ago, but Everton’s staggering demand ensured they never pursued him again. The Red Devils remain interested ahead of the future, with the 23-year-old defender viewed as a long-term target for the club amid uncertainties surrounding Lisandro Martinez.

Recent reports stated that Manchester United want Branthwaite to replace Martinez, and Everton could be the subject of approaches from the Red Devils. The Toffees managed to secure the 23-year-old Premier League defender to a long-term contract until 2030, although that may not be enough to prevent future interest, particularly if Branthwaite seeks a big career move in the next phase.

Chelsea in Jarrad Branthwaite chase

Chelsea were also linked with a move for Branthwaite in the recent past and could pencil the defender in as a key target moving forward. The Blues do have defensive requirements in the side for the future and could view the 23-year-old Everton star as a major coup if they can manage to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Securing Champions League football and the prospect of challenging for major honours will be key to attracting top talents to Chelsea, including the likes of Branthwaite. Xabi Alonso tends to use three centre-backs in his system and could look to bring in someone for the left-hand side or a player who could also feature in the middle of the back three.

Branthwaite will not be an easy signing, considering Everton are likely to demand a significant fee for their star defender. Moreover, he has been one of the top centre-backs in the league this season, which will only help increase his valuation, although Chelsea are not one of those clubs deterred from paying the right price for their key targets.