Chelsea face Liverpool battle in Yasin Ayari chase

Yasin Ayari has become an increasingly important figure at Brighton & Hove Albion, but uncertainty over his contract has created an opportunity for several clubs to monitor his situation.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Liverpool are among the clubs keeping tabs on the 23-year-old midfielder, with interest also coming from across England and Europe.

Ayari joined Brighton from AIK in 2023 and has gradually developed into an influential part of Fabian Hurzeler’s midfield. His energy, technical ability and willingness to carry the ball have helped him establish himself as a regular contributor, while his recent goals have added another dimension to his game.

The biggest question concerns his contract as the current deal is due to expire at the end of the season, although Brighton have an option to extend it until 2028. Negotiations over a longer-term agreement have reportedly failed to produce a breakthrough despite discussions taking place over several months. Brighton therefore face a decision over whether to activate their extension or risk allowing interest in the midfielder to intensify.

Chelsea and Liverpool circle as contract talks stall

Chelsea are monitoring developments closely as they assess options for their midfield. The club’s sporting director Paul Winstanley already knows Ayari from his previous work at Brighton, giving the London club additional familiarity with the player’s qualities.

Chelsea’s primary midfield target remains Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, but Ayari represents an alternative who could potentially be available on more favourable terms if his contract situation remains unresolved.

Liverpool are also watching, while Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United have been linked with the Sweden international. Liverpool’s interest centres around the requirement for a versatile midfielder who can contribute defensively.

Ayari’s versatility makes him an appealing option for the Merseyside club. Brighton remain determined to keep him, but the longer the contract situation remains unresolved, the more difficult their position becomes.

Brighton cannot afford to underestimate Ayari’s value

Ayari is exactly the kind of player Brighton should be desperate to retain. The Swedish midfielder’s importance is not necessarily measured by spectacular numbers alone but also the the energy and flexibility he brings to the midfield.

He can press aggressively, carry possession through congested areas and help connect midfield with attack. Those qualities make him particularly useful in Hurzeler’s demanding system, where midfielders are expected to contribute in both phases.

Chelsea and Liverpool would offer very different environments, but both have the squad depth to make Ayari compete for minutes rather than guarantee them. That should be an important consideration for the player. For Brighton, however, the priority is simpler as if Ayari continues developing at his current rate, losing him for anything short of a substantial fee would represent a failure to maximise an asset they have spent three years developing.

The contract extension may buy them time but Brighton need to convince Ayari that his future is best served at the Amex before one of the Premier League giants turns monitoring into a formal approach.