Brighton & Hove Albion not concerned about Diego Gomez future amid AC Milan links

Brighton & Hove Albion have no concerns about the future of 23-year-old Paraguayan international Diego Gomez.

According to a report by Football Insider, Diego Gomez is the subject of interest from AC Milan. The Serie A giants are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in one of the two transfer windows next year, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion mainstay.

However, per Pete O’Rourke, Brighton & Hove Albion are “not surprised” that the in-form attacking midfielder is attracting widespread interest, with Atletico Madrid also vying for his signature. Despite that, the Seagulls are relaxed about the situation, having tied him to a new contract a few weeks ago.

Diego Gomez and his Premier League journey so far

Diego Gomez has established himself as one of the brightest young midfielders in the Premier League since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Inter Miami in January 2025. Gomez initially saw limited action but has established himself as a regular starter under Fabian Hurzeler, having accumulated nearly 1,000 minutes of game time in 11 outings this term.

In those appearances, the in-form Gomez has scored once and provided two assists, with that solitary goal against Crystal Palace already a contender for Goal of the Season. The Paraguayan midfielder’s overall record is impressive, as he has 12 goals and four assists in 67 outings for Brighton thus far. So, it is hardly surprising that those exploits have piqued the attention of several clubs.

Serie A adventure on the horizon?

AC Milan’s interest in Diego Gomez is understandable. The Serie A giants are scouring the market for midfield reinforcement, as Ruben Amorim needs more options for the two positions behind the striker in his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation. With Ruben Loftus-Cheek facing an uncertain future at San Siro amid his links with Premier League clubs, Gomez has emerged as a viable target.

The youngster can serve as a like-for-like replacement for Loftus-Cheek due to his ability to reprise multiple midfield roles. Additionally, if Amorim utilises a formation with a back four, Gomez can even play on the flanks. That adds to the Brighton star’s appeal, and his goalscoring acumen makes him an intriguing option.

However, with Brighton relaxed about the situation, convincing the high-flying Premier League club to sell the Paraguayan international will be a tall order. That said, the player’s stance on an exit remains unclear, and that will hold the key to determining his future.