Manchester United front-runners to sign Diego Gomez, Arsenal also keen

Manchester United appear to be stepping up their interest in one of Brighton & Hove Albion’s most intriguing young players.

Diego Gomez has emerged as a potential target ahead of the January transfer window as per a report by Hooligan Soccer.

The 23-year-old Paraguay international has quickly established himself as an energetic and versatile presence in the Premier League, and his performances have attracted attention from several major European clubs. According to Hooligan Soccer, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Atletico Madrid are among those monitoring Gomez, although United are currently regarded as the most determined of the interested parties.

Gomez’s remarkable long-range strike against one of Brighton’s recent opponents has only added to the excitement surrounding his development, while his performances have continued to underline his ability to influence matches from midfield.

Manchester United pushing ahead of Arsenal

Manchester United’s interest is particularly understandable given their need for greater depth and athleticism in midfield. Gomez can operate as a box-to-box midfielder but also possesses the defensive aggression and attacking instincts required to contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Scouts have reportedly monitored him during Brighton’s recent fixtures against Arsenal, Sunderland and Crystal Palace, assessing everything from his physical resilience to his decision-making under pressure. Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the midfielder, while Atletico Madrid have identified qualities that could suit Diego Simeone’s demanding tactical environment.

However, Manchester United are believed to be the club most likely to turn their interest into a concrete approach in January. Brighton have anticipated the possibility of growing interest by tying Gomez down until June 2031. That leaves the Seagulls with considerable leverage and means any interested club will have to make a substantial financial commitment.

Gomez could give United something different

Manchester United’s interest in Gomez makes sense because he offers something that cannot simply be measured through goals and assists. His value lies in his ability to cover ground, compete physically, recover possession, and then immediately turn defensive situations into attacking transitions.

That could be particularly useful for Manchester United, who have often lacked midfield control when matches become stretched. Gomez would not necessarily need to become the team’s creative hub and instead, his mobility could allow more technical players to operate with greater freedom.

The €50-60 million valuation is where the decision becomes more complicated. Brighton have little reason to sell a player contracted until 2031, and United would be paying for potential as much as proven elite-level consistency.

If Gomez continues developing at his current rate, he could eventually justify the price. But United should only make the January move if they believe he can immediately improve the intensity and balance of their midfield rather than simply adding another promising name to the squad.