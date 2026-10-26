Manchester United told to pay over £70 million to sign Lewis Hall

Manchester United remain interested in Lewis Hall despite missing out on the Newcastle United left-back during the summer, but any attempt to bring him to Old Trafford will come at a significant cost.

According to Football Insider, the 22-year-old was one of United’s preferred targets during the previous transfer window, only for the club to focus its spending elsewhere. Hall has since strengthened his position at Newcastle by signing a new contract until 2031, making an already difficult deal even more complicated.

Also, Newcastle United would demand more than £70 million for the England international, while a January departure is not being considered.

Newcastle hold firm as United maintain interest

Hall’s development has continued to strengthen the case for a future move. His ability to operate as an aggressive modern full-back, contribute in possession, and provide energy on the flank has made him an increasingly important part of Newcastle’s plans.

Manchester United, meanwhile, continue to view the position as an area requiring long-term investment. Hall is believed to be regarded as a player capable of establishing himself as their first-choice left-back for years to come, rather than simply providing short-term competition.

Newcastle’s position has nevertheless been clear since the summer, and his new contract gives the club considerable leverage. Additionally, his importance to Matthias Jaissle’s side means there is no sporting incentive to sell midway through the season.

That effectively pushes any serious discussion towards the summer, when United could reassess their options and decide whether Hall is worth the substantial financial commitment required. The player is also understood to have been open to a move to Manchester during the summer, suggesting that personal terms may not necessarily be the biggest obstacle if United return with a concrete proposal.

Manchester United must decide how much Hall is really worth

The interesting question is no longer whether Manchester United like Hall. They clearly do and it is whether they are prepared to pay £70 million-plus for a player they could have pursued more aggressively earlier. Hall has the age and potential to justify a major investment, but Newcastle’s new contract changes the economics completely.

Manchester United would effectively be paying a premium because the selling club has no need to sell. For Newcastle, holding firm makes sense. Hall is only 22, increasingly established and tied down until 2031. There is little reason to weaken their squad unless an extraordinary offer arrives.

Manchester United should therefore avoid turning this into a transfer simply because Hall was a previous target. If they genuinely believe he can become their long-term answer at left-back, paying a premium may be justified. But if there are comparable alternatives available for significantly less, £70 million-plus becomes a very different proposition.

The summer could ultimately come down to how strongly Manchester United believe Hall can transform their left side and how much they are willing to pay to make that belief a reality.