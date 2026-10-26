Leeds United encounter roadblock in Nicolo Tresoldi chase

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United might struggle to secure the services of Club Brugge attacking mainstay Nicolo Tresoldi.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is determined to bring in another striker during the winter transfer window, with Club Brugge’s Nicolo Tresoldi emerging as a leading candidate.

But the Belgian club’s reluctance to sanction his departure midway through the season, and growing competition from several European heavyweights monitoring his progress, threaten to derail the Whites’ plans to strengthen their attack in January.

Tresoldi has enjoyed an impressive spell in Belgium, establishing himself as one of Club Brugge’s most exciting attacking players. The 22-year-old German forward has scored 12 goals in 14 appearances this season, including a hat-trick against AC Milan in the Champions League.

Since joining the Belgian outfit, he has featured in 72 matches and has contributed towards 44 goals. A consistent run of performances that has enhanced his reputation across Europe and made him an in-demand prospect for clubs seeking a long-term solution up front.

Leeds United will struggle to land Tresoldi

Leeds are particularly keen to secure his signature as Farke looks to provide greater competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Lukas Nmecha is currently the only other recognised striker in the manager’s squad, leaving the Whites short of options in a crucial position.

Tresoldi’s profile, a proven goalscorer at European level with Champions League pedigree, makes him an appealing addition, though Leeds face a difficult task in convincing Club Brugge to part with him during the season.

Scouts from several European clubs are reportedly monitoring Tresoldi’s progress, and his Champions League displays have encouraged more suitors to enter the race. Leeds could consequently find themselves competing against clubs with greater financial resources and stronger European ambitions.

On top of that, the Belgian club’s reluctance to sell in January could force Farke to reconsider his immediate plans. Despite these obstacles, Leeds remain keen on bringing the striker to Elland Road. While a January move faces structural barriers, next summer may provide a more realistic window if Club Brugge hold firm.

The Whites may need to explore alternative targets if they cannot make progress in negotiations with the Belgian outfit. With their need for attacking reinforcements clear, Leeds must decide by early January whether to pursue Tresoldi or turn to more attainable options.