JJ Gabriel faces wait to seal Manchester United exit

Manchester United teenage attacking sensation JJ Gabriel will have to wait until January to secure an exit from Old Trafford.

JJ Gabriel can only depart Manchester United in the upcoming winter transfer window, with Real Madrid one of the leading contenders to secure his services. According to Football Insider, the 16-year-old is pushing to leave Manchester United, with his exit increasingly viewed as inevitable.

However, despite interest from several European heavyweights, the attacking midfielder is not expected to complete an immediate move. Gabriel had hoped to secure the cancellation of his registration, which would have allowed him to leave immediately without a transfer fee.

The Red Devils are unwilling to terminate his registration, meaning the English youth international must wait until January to pursue his exit. Real Madrid are keen to reach an agreement before January, allowing them to position themselves favourably for the highly rated youngster. PSG have also emerged as serious contenders, with the two European giants now going head-to-head for his services.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also held discussions with his camp in recent weeks. He will carefully consider his options, with several elite European clubs competing for the teenager who has yet to make a senior competitive appearance for the Red Devils.

The youngster’s performances at youth level have attracted considerable attention. He has scored 26 goals in the Under-18 Premier League and had four goal contributions in his two outings for Manchester United’s Under-21 side, underlining his considerable attacking potential.

JJ Gabriel all set to leave Manchester United in January

JJ Gabriel’s potential departure represents a significant concern for Manchester United, who regard him as one of their most exciting academy prospects. His exit will cost the Red Devils dearly from a financial perspective. Given his age, Manchester United are not expected to receive a conventional transfer fee; his new club will reportedly pay compensation instead.

Former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson suggested that United’s compensation could amount to a maximum of around £200,000. Other reports have suggested a figure closer to £350,000, although the final amount will also depend on the club that he ends up joining.

The potential compensation would fall well short of the financial return Manchester United might have hoped for, considering Gabriel’s reputation and long-term potential. He is likely to finalise a move quite early in the winter window if all goes as planned.