Manchester City stance on long-term future of Phil Foden revealed

Manchester City have faced questions over one of their biggest attacking stars after a difficult spell threatened to derail his standing at the club.

Those doubts have now eased considerably following a spectacular response on the pitch. Phil Foden scored against Ipswich before producing a hat-trick against AEK Athens, giving Enzo Maresca a timely reminder of what the England international can offer.

A report by Football Insider has now claied that City remain committed to Foden and want him to stay at the Etihad for the foreseeable future.

Maresca helping Foden rediscover his best

Foden’s latest performances represent a significant change in fortunes. The 26-year-old has scored more goals in his last two appearances than he managed across his previous 39 matches up to December last year. Maresca is understood to have played an important role in helping the midfielder regain his confidence and rhythm.

The City boss has also made clear that he wants to continue developing Foden, whose contract already runs until 2030. The timing is important for both club and player. City are attempting to challenge Arsenal for the Premier League title and need their attacking players producing consistently, while Foden has another target to chase after being left out of recent England squads.

A return to the national team would strengthen his confidence further, but his immediate priority is maintaining his place in Maresca’s side, especially amid recent links with Bayern Munich.

Foden’s role matters as much as his form

Foden does not necessarily need more freedom but rather the right areas in which to use it. The Englishman’s greatest threat comes when he can move inside from the left, receive between the lines and attack the space around the penalty area.

That positioning allows him to combine with the striker, create overloads with City’s midfielders and arrive late around the box. It also takes advantage of his ability to turn quickly in tight spaces rather than asking him to repeatedly beat full-backs from a standing position.

Maresca must therefore provide enough structure behind Foden to compensate when he moves centrally. If the midfield maintains its shape, Foden can concentrate on the part of his game that makes him special: finding pockets, linking attacks and making decisive movements in the final third.

As things stand, City’s decision to retain faith in Foden is less about sentiment and more about tactical upside. A player with his technical range can give the attack another layer when matches become predictable. If these recent performances become the beginning of sustained consistency rather than a short burst, Foden could again become one of the defining players in Maresca’s system.