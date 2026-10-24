Atletico Madrid closely monitoring Bruno Fernandes situation at Manchester United

The uncertainty surrounding Manchester United is beginning to create intriguing possibilities elsewhere, with Bruno Fernandes now attracting attention from one of Spain’s leading clubs.

According to Fichajes, Atletico Madrid are monitoring the Portuguese playmaker’s situation as questions continue to surround his future at Old Trafford. Fernandes remains a central figure for United, but their turbulent campaign and his recent public criticism of Michael Carrick have inevitably placed his position under greater scrutiny.

The 4-1 defeat to Como brought the tension into sharper focus when Fernandes questioned aspects of United’s tactical approach afterwards, while Carrick responded by stressing the need for greater intensity from his players. That exchange does not necessarily signal a departure, but it has made Fernandes’s situation more interesting to clubs watching from outside England.

Contract uncertainty gives Atletico something to consider

Fernandes’s contract adds another important element. His current agreement reportedly runs until 2027, with United holding an option for an additional year, while discussions over a longer extension have yet to produce an announced agreement.

Signed for €55 million in 2020 from Sporting Lisbon, Fernandes has been one of United’s shining lights the past few years. The Portuguese international has also endured an underwhelming campaign by his usual standards, although his importance to United remains difficult to dispute.

He continues to provide creativity, set-piece quality, and experience in an attack that can struggle to generate consistent momentum. Atletico have not made a formal offer and there are no confirmed negotiations at present. Their interest should therefore be viewed as exploratory rather than an indication that a transfer is imminent.

For Manchester United, much will depend on whether their results improve and whether Fernandes can return to his best level. If both the team’s struggles and the contractual uncertainty persist, however, the situation could become considerably more attractive to potential suitors.

Why Atletico could be a fascinating fit

Atletico’s interest becomes particularly intriguing because Fernandes would offer Simeone something his teams do not always possess: a midfielder who can manufacture chances without needing sustained possession.

That distinction matters as Atletico can be devastating when attacking quickly, but Fernandes could give them another route when opponents sit deep. His willingness to attempt difficult passes, shoot from distance and deliver dangerous set pieces would add a creative unpredictability that could complement their more structured approach.

There is also a potential leadership attraction. Fernandes has spent years carrying responsibility at United and would arrive with enormous experience of high-pressure football. Simeone could use that mentality rather than asking him to become a completely different type of player. The question is whether Atletico would be prepared to make the financial commitment for a 32-year-old. A huge transfer fee would make little sense, but a manageable deal could be very different.

For Atletico, this is less about replacing an existing player and more about adding a specialist capable of changing games. If Fernandes becomes genuinely available, that could make him far more interesting to Simeone than his age might initially suggest.