Chelsea, Manchester United ramp up efforts to sign Flavio Goncalves

Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing 19-year-old Portuguese youth international Flavio Goncalves from Sporting CP.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Chelsea and Manchester United are already “preparing to test the waters with bids” in the January transfer window. The two Premier League giants are eager to reinforce their offensive units by signing a winger next year, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old Sporting CP attacker.

Per Caught Offside, Chelsea and Manchester United are ready to pay €45-50 million to sign the teenage sensation from Sporting CP. However, the report adds that the Primeira Liga giants are not “desperate to sell” and will point to his €60 million release clause to sanction his departure.

Who is Flavio Goncalves?

Flavio Goncalves is the latest promising prodigy to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Mantes-la-Jolie, the 19-year-old began his youth career in France with CSM Rosny-sur-Seine before moving to Portugal by joining Rio Ave. However, the youngster graduated from the academy of Sporting CP, having been at the club since 2019.

The Portuguese youth international has already broken into the first-team squad at Sporting CP, making 16 appearances thus far. He is enjoying his breakthrough at the club in the ongoing campaign, having scored three goals and provided one assist in nine outings. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Chelsea’s interest in Flavio Goncalves is surprising. The West London club’s system under Xabi Alonso does not employ traditional wingers, though he has utilised Pedro Neto as a wing-back. However, with the Chelsea manager having multiple options for each wing-back slot, he does not need another winger.

As for Manchester United, Marcus Rashford has struggled to make his mark since Michael Carrick reintegrated him into the first-team squad. So, the Red Devils need a winger who can provide a pacy outlet from the flanks, with Ismaila Sarr emerging as a target. Goncalves is also a viable target, as his age profile makes him a long-term solution, and he has shown the productivity to become a difference-maker.

While the report has suggested that Chelsea and Manchester United are ready to pay €45-50 million to sign the Portuguese winger, a deal can only materialise for €60 million due to Sporting CP’s reluctance to sell him. So, a deal is contingent on triggering a release clause.