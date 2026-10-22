Manchester United line up €30 million move for Troy Parrott

Manchester United are plotting a raid on Real Betis for their 2026 summer signing, Troy Parrott.

Manchester United are preparing a €30 million offer for Real Betis striker Troy Parrott, seeking to bolster their attack midway through the season. According to Fichajes, the Red Devils have made progress in their pursuit of the 24-year-old and are considering a formal approach to Betis in the coming months.

The Old Trafford hierarchy want another centre-forward to compete with Benjamin Sesko, while Joshua Zirkzee is expected to leave in January after struggling to meet expectations since moving to Old Trafford.

Parrott only joined Betis in August 2026, signing a contract that runs until June 2031. However, Manchester United are reportedly ready to test the Spanish club’s resolve with an offer worth €30 million, significantly above the striker’s current valuation of €20 million.

Troy Parrott’s sensational rise

The Republic of Ireland international caught the attention of multiple top clubs after an outstanding campaign with AZ Alkmaar last season. He registered 31 goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances, delivering 43 goal contributions.

The Irishman’s start to life in Spain has been more modest. Under Manuel Pellegrini, Parrott has made six La Liga appearances this season, starting twice and coming off the bench on four occasions. Across 210 minutes, he has scored once and provided one assist, while recording an 81 per cent passing accuracy.

Nevertheless, Manchester United see qualities in Parrott’s game that could complement their attack. His movement and penalty-area awareness allow him to run in behind defences and compete for loose balls, while his ability to drop deeper and link with attacking midfielders offers United something they do not currently possess.

Zirkzee’s anticipated departure would create room in Manchester United’s wage budget for a potential January arrival. The Red Devils will monitor Parrott during Real Betis’s November and December fixtures before deciding whether to formalise their interest, but convincing the Andalusian club to sell so soon after his summer arrival could prove difficult.

The Spanish club invested in Parrott following his prolific season in the Netherlands and secured him on a long-term contract. Manchester United’s proposed €30 million bid could test their resolve, but the outcome will depend on Betis’ willingness to negotiate.